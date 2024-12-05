The truth behind Europe’s floods

The floods in Spain dominated headlines a couple of weeks ago, painting a picture of destruction: cars swept away, streets transformed into rivers, and communities reeling from the loss of homes and livelihoods.

Since then, similar scenes have taken place in Portugal and Italy. With over 200 mortalities, and thousands still missing in Spain alone, it’s a grim reminder of Europe’s vulnerability to the climate crisis.

The discourse on social media and in political circles has fixated on these floods as yet another consequence of climate change, a karmic return on decades of burning fossil fuels. But this singular narrative overlooks a crucial dimension: these disasters also reveal regional ecosystems pushed to the brink by nature loss.

Early warnings

In the 1990s, Millán Millán, a Spanish climate scientist with an eye for patterns, observed an unsettling trend: the regular summer storms that farmers in the Mediterranean region relied upon for rainfall were vanishing.

Over decades of study, Millán discovered that this change was no coincidence: the degradation of nature through poorly-planned development and industrial agriculture was completely disrupting local water and weather cycles.

Every time a forest that trapped moisture and encouraged rainfall, or a wetland that buffered and regulated water movement, was destroyed, the natural systems that stabilised regional weather lost a limb.

Millán made a crucial discovery: climate change and land use change were equal partners in creating extreme weather at the regional level. In other words, the destruction of the natural systems that stabilised weather was not just making the Mediterranean more vulnerable to climate change – it was actively contributing to it.

When Millan started his investigations in the 1990s, he was confronted with a local water and weather system already in collapse. Millán predicted a rise in extreme weather as a result, including catastrophic floods like those in Valencia.

Missing link

What does all this mean for dealing with today’s disaster? Millán’s findings point to a complex truth: while global climate change is a rising threat, nature degradation is its partner in crime. Our forests, fields, and oceans are more than just a carbon sink: they are powerful climate players.