'Frankenchickens' judgement 'seismic for billions of birds'

A Court of Appeal judgment could have critical implications for the future of fast-growing chickens and lead to seismic change for billions of animals.

The court this morning delivered its judgment in an appeal case against the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) brought by The Humane League UK and supported by scientific evidence from the RSPCA demonstrating the suffering of fast-growing breeds of chickens.

Sean Gifford, managing director of The Humane League UK, said: “This historic ruling exposes the UK Government’s failure to address the biggest animal welfare crisis of our time.

Delighted

"Over one billion thinking, feeling chickens are leading lives of misery because of their fast growing genes, and the court has ruled that this type of suffering should be prohibited by law. We call on Defra to now work with farmers to end the use of Frankenchickens.”

The judgment clearly stated that it is unlawful to farm animals who suffer because of their genes, even though the appeal as a whole was dismissed on technical grounds, While the court declined to rule on whether ‘frankenchickens’ are unlawful, the clarification has wide-reaching implications for the legality of 95 per cent of all chickens used in the UK today.

Emma Slawinski, director of policy, advocacy and campaigns at the RSPCA, said: “We are delighted to hear that the court judgment has overturned the Judge’s approach in last year’s Judicial Review and agrees with the RSPCA that the law states it is illegal to farm animals who are bred to suffer.

"We believe that for the first time, we have clarity that the keeping of fast-growing chickens is very likely to be unlawful where they suffer from significant health and welfare problems - which the weight of evidence clearly shows they do.

“This is a significant and vital step in improving the lives of meat chickens who currently live short, brutal lives, who can often struggle to stand, suffer from heart defects, and even sudden death, and should lead to a seismic change for billions of meat chickens.

Steer

She added: “As intervener in this case, we wish to applaud The Humane League UK for taking forward this landmark Judicial Review, which was underpinned and made possible by the RSPCA’s publication of a seminal report examining the welfare of fast growing breeds: Eat. Sit. Suffer. Repeat: The life of a typical meat chicken report.”

Edie Bowles, founder and managing director of Advocates for Animals, said: "Animal welfare laws are only meaningful if they are accurately interpreted, and acted upon, by the government.