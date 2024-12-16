A vegan Christmas

The iconic vegan restaurant Mildreds has launchd its festive plant-based menu, crafted by celebrated chef Sarah Wasserman, to ensure that everyone is well catered for this Christmas.

The London favourite is inviting diners to celebrate together over a holiday meal "designed to capture the rich, nostalgic tastes of the season - reimagined with a creative, vegan twist".

The new design of Mildreds' original Soho townhouse eatery has created more space as well as a second floor 18-seater private dining area and event space.

Wasserman’s holiday menu features reimagined classics, hearty seasonal dishes, and deliciously indulgent desserts, each one a tribute to her dedication to bold, globally-inspired flavours. Every dish is crafted with the joy of sharing and celebrating together in mind.

Sarah told The Ecologist: “No one should miss out during the holiday season, so we’ve been hard at work since summer crafting our best Christmas menu yet.

“This year, we’re offering two delicious roast options: a pine nut, cannellini, and sun-blushed tomato roast, and a creamy leek dauphinoise lattice.

“To make this feast truly special, we’ve even developed a vegan Yorkshire pudding. And of course, we couldn’t forget dessert. It’s our way of making sure everyone is invited to the party.”

The Christmas menu is available all the way up to 12pm on Christmas eve, with a three course meal for £44 available at all Mildreds restaurants, in Soho, Covent Garden, Victoria, Camden, Kings Cross and Dalston. A £35 two course version is available at Dalston, Camden, King’s Cross, and Victoria.

Wasserman has authored three popular cookbooks: Mildreds Vegetarian, Mildreds Vegan, and Mildreds Easy Vegan. Her most recent, Mildreds Easy Vegan, is a go-to for festive home cooking with plant-based dips, festive mains, and indulgent desserts.

Since opening in 1988, Mildreds has been at the forefront of London’s plant-based dining scene, with restaurants across the city including its newly expanded Soho flagship.

Its dedicated staff invites diners of all backgrounds to experience the joy of food, whether they’re celebrating a special occasion or simply sharing a meal with friends.

