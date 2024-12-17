Only the impossible is possible now

Sometime in the late nineteenth century, a young Jewish intellectual called Lev Shestov was kidnapped for several months. Every day he thought he would be killed.

When he was finally released, he spent the rest of his life ridiculing the liberal illusion that we can know anything for certain about anything.

Or, as a climate scientist recently put it in response to the “dead as a doornail” 1.5C target: “You shouldn’t ask scientists how to galvanize the world because clearly we don’t have a f***ing clue.”

Depression

In other news, Trump has been re-elected. The outgoing Democratic administration oversaw the greatest-ever increase in US oil and gas production. The devil and the deep blue sea, as you might say.

Over in Valencia, 100,000 scrap cars are clogging rivers after the floods, and the 100,000 people taking part in the street protests are understandably getting angry. Meanwhile, in The Guardian, the ever-cheerful Ed Miliband tells us we need to “keep 1.5°C alive.” Good luck with that, Ed.

Here’s another statistic to chew over: 52 per cent of Hispanics voted for Trump. The only group to vote in greater numbers for the Democrats this election, compared to the last, were white college-educated people.

Telling, isn’t it? I’ve been saying for a while now that people need to get out there and do some doorknocking. But very few people—especially white, college-educated ones—actually want to talk to real people. Much better to stay on social media and moan about Trump. Depression can be delicious, can it not?

And that’s all you need to know about why, at present, the fascists are going to win. And when they do, a lot more people are going to be kidnapped like Leo Shestov—and worse.

Overstretched

When I get out of this place (prison, that is), I’ll be straight on the road, speaking to people around the country. I might call it The Fanatic Tour. The judge at my trial called me a fanatic for giving a Zoom talk on why it’s not a good idea to let the elites destroy the birthright of our children. And who am I to argue with a British judge?

I’ll tell people it’s “doorknocking or death.” Not quite as catchy as “Liberty or Death,” but just as fundamental. Unless we get out and listen to people’s anger—and crate spaces where that anger can be expressed without judgement in local assemblies—then the impossible is going to happen.

As the great AIDS activist Larry Kramer famously shouted: “If you don’t get on the streets, you’re gonna f***ing die.” What’s new?