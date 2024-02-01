Oil knew climate risks from '50s

The fossil fuel industry was given scientific data that its emissions were responsible for rising carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, and warned of the risk this caused to the climate far earlier than previously known, newly unearthed documents have revealed.

Automobile and petroleum industries funded research conducted by Charles David Keeling between 1954 and 1956. Keeling is the scientist behind the famous “Keeling Curve”, a visual depiction of rising atmospheric carbon dioxide caused by the burning of fossil fuels, which underpins the modern understanding of manmade climate change.

The funding came via a research organisation called the Southern California Air Pollution Foundation, formed in 1953 to tackle smog in Los Angeles. American Motors, Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors were among 18 automotive companies that donated to the foundation.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Western Oil and Gas Association, now known as the Western States Petroleum Association, were also major donors of the foundation, documents reveal.

The revelations, originally published by climate investigators DeSmog, follow an investigation by Rebecca John, a research fellow at the Climate Investigations Center.

They feature multiple documents from the archives Caltech – the California Institute of Technology, for whom Keeling worked at the time – the US National Archives, the University of California at San Diego and Los Angeles newspapers.

Together, they demonstrate that the fossil fuel industry was sponsoring climate science in 1954, around 25 years before Exxon’s internal research programme in the 1970s.

Correspondence between Caltech, where Keeling worked at the time, and the foundation reveal Keeling’s boss, Samuel Epstein, told the foundation of the risk to the climate from emissions generated from the burning of coal and petroleum.