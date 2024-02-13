The justice charity War on Want has announced it will hold a major festival in London, bringing together 40 speakers from 25 countries.

And Still We Rise: The War on Want Festival of Solidarity and Resistance will see Global South and Global North activists and social justice movements take part in panel discussions, workshops and training sessions on the future of food and energy; the challenges of colonialism, racism, imperialism and climate breakdown; and on building social movements and defending democracy.

The radical one-day event aims to build global solidarity between movements and activists, inspire collective action, and find solutions to intersectional global crises. The festival will take place from 9:30am on Saturday 24 February 2024 at Friends Meeting House, London. A full list of speakers, event information and ticket booking can be found online.

The confirmed speakers include: climate justice activists Greta Thunberg, Nnimmo Bassey, Tasneem Essop, Sabrina Fernandes and Meena Raman; UK union leaders Mick Lynch and Sarah Woolley; UK MPs Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell; War on patrons – author Naomi Klein and journalist Owen Jones; human rights activist Lidy Nacpil; authors Jason Hickel and Ahdaf Soueif; and War on Want’s executive director Asad Rehman – among many others.

Specific sessions will include Indigenous communities discussing defending their lands from destructive mining corporations, garment workers taking on low wages and poor conditions in the exploitative fashion industry, Palestinians demanding an end to colonisation, and trade unionists challenging Amazon’s tax dodging practices.

Greta Thunberg, climate activist, said: "We are standing on the edge of catastrophe – from climate and global inequality to war, occupation, and the rise of the far right. It’s clear that our current economic and political systems are failing us.

"The answer from politicians is more inaction and division. Hope instead rests in all of us, the people. We have the answers, and if we come together in solidarity we can forge a better future. That’s why I am excited to be joining War on Want at their festival ‘And Still We Rise’, a powerful gathering that will unite people and movements fighting for justice globally. Together we can win."

Nnimmo Bassey, director of health for the Mother Earth Foundation, said: "I am excited to be part of And Still We Rise: The War on Want Festival of Solidarity and Resistance, a groundbreaking platform that transcends borders and unites us in the common pursuit of solidarity and justice.

"This event is not just a gathering, it's a powerful convergence of voices determined to address the urgent global challenges we face. From dismantling oppressive systems to championing global justice, this festival will provide a unique platform to unite with fellow activists, share experiences, and collectively find solutions to the multiple global crises we face."

Ruby Harbour is a member of the editorial team of The Ecologist online. This article is based on a press release from War on Want. A full list of speakers, event information and ticket booking can be found online.