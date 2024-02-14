Climate camp Scotland confirmed

Direct action group Climate Camp Scotland has announced that its fourth camp and concomitant disruptive action will take place in Europe’s oil capital, Aberdeen, from Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

The organisers agreed on the location for a wide range of reasons. These include a desire to deepen relationships with local groups, to defend a community greenspace, to confront and disrupt the blatant greenwash of the industry’s pivot to blue hydrogen, and to challenge the broader wave of fossil fuel development typified by the Rosebank go-ahead.

The decision, taken during an all-day meeting in Glasgow in January marks an important moment for the young movement’s growth.

Deliberation

First pitching their tents in 2021, the group has come to the forefront of the Scottish climate movement with an innovative combination of bold tactics and astute politics. Organisers hope to continue their steady growth, while also striking delicate strategic and narrative balances – not least after the recent shock-closure of Grangemouth refinery. This will be the movement’s second visit to the granite city – its last, in 2022, saw the occupation of a major port.

The Glasgow meeting centred on the question of location. By this point, organisers had narrowed their options down to either Mossmorran (site of a petrochemical plant causing profound damage to the community, and another previous location for the camp) and Aberdeen.

The discussion was informed by input from a research-group, activists’ own experience with these locations and communities, and above all input from representatives of the communities themselves.

Mossmorran was seriously considered on the grounds of its relatively clear-cut ethical stakes (multiple reports have found significant effects on residents’ health and wellbeing), track-record of community resistance, the ease of achieving well-targeted disruption, its relative accessibility, and MSPs’ bid for an urgent summit on the plant’s future.

But the meeting ultimately found Aberdeen to be the better choice. A major motivation was the possibility of assisting the Save St Fittick’s Park campaign. Despite previous support from CCS, the local group has so far failed to prevent plans to destroy a valued community resource and convert it into a blue hydrogen plant, as part of the oil industry’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

Whether or not CCS elects to occupy the park itself, the ETZ will likely serve as a bridge between local and global issues. The move to blue hydrogen is just one of the oil industry’s many efforts to greenwash its way into continued production. And this production is certainly continuing: organisers were quick to note Aberdeen’s central role in Rishi Sunak’s bid to “max out” oil and gas production (in defiance of the International Energy Agency’s 2021 warning against any new developments).

Impacts

Though the meeting agreed on Aberdeen as a general location, it did not specify a target for actions – a dedicated team has now been tasked with exploring this question.