A breach of trust

Governments in Australia demonstrate no understanding of proactive preparation, only reaction, and the toll on society skyrockets in this era of climate chaos.

The foundational contract of democracy dictates that citizens abide by the law, pay fair taxes, and contribute to the betterment of society. In return, our governments are entrusted to preserve and protect its us.

What we witness now is the reprehensible betrayal of that contract as Australian state and federal governments utterly fail to support communities in adapting and preparing for the relentless onslaught of climate-driven emergencies.

Short sighted

The final text of the latest UN climate summit, COP28, now dubbed 'the UAE consensus', is nothing but a cowardly whisper in the face of a roaring climate crisis.

Meteorologists have officially declared 2023 the hottest year on record. With El Niño's ominous touch in 2024, global temperatures threaten to breach the 1.5°C threshold, hurtling our world further into the abyss of climate catastrophe.

Amid wars, geopolitical upheavals, and the looming spectre of a second Trump presidency, Australia now grapples with escalating and overlapping climate-driven disasters, eclipsing what Europe has so far experienced.

The country’s premiere science agency projections foretell hotter and more frequent wildfires, increasing droughts, declining snow depths, intense rainfall, and flooding events, painting a bleak future for Australians across the country.

Despite inquiries, reports, and scientific papers, new agencies with legions of staff, and contractors, Australia’s state and federal government disaster preparedness remains fixated on ineffective and short sighted 'education' and 'communication'. Education and communication do not build community resilience; they can only activate what’s already been built.

The result is devastation after devastation — lives destroyed, nature obliterated, personal and governmental costs soar, and personal and community security evaporate. Australian government neglect of investing in preparation for what’s on the horizon – in adaptation and resilience - is a profound betrayal of the social contract.

Personal pain

This is deeply personal. The Black Summer wildfires in 2019/20 ravaged my community. We lost everything — our homes, histories, health, and mental, physical, and financial stability.

We are still navigating the treacle of rebuilding our lives. The pain could have been averted if Australian governments had paused to think, to listen. They were warned and dismissed the threat, ignoring the urgent need for communities to adapt and prepare.

Four years later, little has changed where it actually counts. The new Australian Warning System has been roundly criticised by researchers and the media as a ‘dog’s breakfast’ and a ‘cock-up of massive proportions’.