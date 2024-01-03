A Story of Hope

Imagine our British Isles in a thousand years’ time. Long after not only you have passed on, but also your children, your grandchildren and even your great-great-great-grandchildren.

What will our islands look like? And, by the year 3024, what state will our uplands, rivers and coastlines be in? We struggle, as inhabitants of the 21st century, to dream beyond the horizon of our own lives, or even beyond a decade or two.

But please try. Close your eyes and fast-forward to a time that is so distant into the future that it is unlikely that you would recognise much about the people, the culture or the society that might live in the UK.

It is far easier for us to look backwards and imagine living in the time just before the Norman Conquest, when Angles, Saxons and Jutes were still the ruling tribes and England had only just been united as a single nation.

This article originally appeared in the Jan/Feb 2024 edition of Resurgence magazine.

Dreaming about the future is an exercise of staring into darkness and discerning the most likely path that our species might tread.

Aside from the unthinkable horrors of a nuclear winter, an asteroid strike or a wholesale alien invasion, it is probable that in a millennium’s time these islands, and much of the world, will be in a far healthier state than they are at present.

Apocalypse

This could be for any number of reasons. The four horsemen of the apocalypse (death, famine, war and pestilence) will all increase their activity over the coming centuries as Mother Nature begins to reassert herself and reduce the number of humans crowding our small blue orb.

Sea level rise, mass migration, changing climates and the ever-present threat of future pandemics are likely to throw our global systems on their head and result in a planet where humans no longer hold the upper hand over Nature that we have enjoyed since the Industrial Revolution.

Currently we are one of the most Nature-depleted countries on the planet. We have only 14% tree cover, compared to the European average of 33%, and since the 1970s as much as 41% of our native species have fallen into terminal decline.

This could well be seen as a depressing scenario. Many people across the country, from our politicians to our business leaders, appear to be shrugging their shoulders and turning their faces to the wall.

Motivator

But we should all see this as a tremendous motivator. An opportunity to use this parlous moment as a line in the sand to begin the great restoration of our natural world.

The only problems to be afraid of are the ones we don’t know about, and we can see all of these threats staring us coldly in the face. We know what is happening and we know how to reverse it.