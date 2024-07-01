Wildlife crisis 'requires leadership'

Rishi Sunak's lack of interest in the environment calls for better leadership - urgently. New research has found that the UK is among the wealthy countries which are contributing less than half of their fair share of nature finance to poor countries.

This month saw 350 environmental groups join forces for the first time to protest the UK Government’s inaction on the biodiversity crisis. When I resigned from the government last year, I said that Rishi Sunak was “uninterested” in the environment, describing the “apathy” I saw in the face of our greatest challenge.

The protesters on Saturday, 22 June 2024 reflected that frustration, people can see the impact of wildlife loss on their local communities, the quiet summer evenings that should be filled with birdsong, the ponds and streams missing the silver flash of fish. And this really matters.

Leadership

Nature loss isn’t a niche issue – it is central to everything we know, need and love.

Exasperated by shouting matches at Westminster and the slow response even to the most urgent of crises, it’s little wonder that many British citizens have become sceptical about what politics can achieve and take to the streets in protest.

Yet, some of the most important change happens where few are looking. When I served as the UK’s International Environment Minister, one of my proudest moments came at an underreported but critically important UN summit in Montreal on nature and biodiversity in late 2022.

After years of hard-fought negotiations, for the first time, 196 of the world's nations reached a historically ambitious agreement to protect the world's biodiversity, signing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The agreement included plans to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and to protect 30% of all land and ocean.

Ambition

Developed countries agreed to collectively invest at least $20 billion per year by 2025 to help developing countries - which steward the world’s most vital ecosystems - meet those targets.

None of this felt even remotely attainable just a few years ago, despite the crushing urgency for all of our futures of turning the tide on global nature loss. But we have seen that when countries come together in good faith, we can achieve far more than the sum of our parts.

And I’m proud that the UK has played a leading role since our COP26 and G7 presidencies, including our throwing our weight behind building and driving the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which helped galvanise global support for meaningful targets.

We were also behind the Leaders Pledge for Nature, perhaps the strongest statement ever by governments on the need to mend our relationship with the natural world, and which was endorsed by nearly 100 Heads of State and the President of the European Commission for the European Union.