Radical love in Brazil

"Love is the foundation on which you should build your life. Love at every level. Put Love first then democracy, love first then truth, love first before science, business and technology." This is one of the central ideas that form the basis for Satish Kumar's latest book Radical Love.

Satish was invited to visit Brazil for a two-week trip to mark the publication of this book Radical Love and launch a feature length documentary about his life with the same title from the director Julio Hey.

Satish embodies the pilgrim he writes about offering words of goodwill and encouragement as much to his intimate circle of friends as to the strangers he meets. His demeanour of hope and optimism is magnetic, and for two weeks I was totally immersed in this 'Brazilian amor radical'.

Tears

At 87 years old, Satish is still as full of energy and passion as he was in 1962 when he walked to the four nuclear capitals of the world. He speaks to large gatherings without notes for up to an hour, with deft oratorial skills and charisma. "I will be an activist until my last breath" he says.

Picture as a backdrop Sao Paolo, with a population of 22.8 million people - the fifth largest city in the world. Like all cities of that size, it suffers from extensive air, water, and noise pollution. Vast tree roots and plants overhead intermingle with electrical wiring in dystopian harmony. Nature is omnipresent, waiting to reclaim the land back to Atlantic Forest.

Satish skilfully adapts his philosophy and teaching to the place he is in. "Why are we all cramming ourselves into cities? Everyone should have a garden and grow their own food", he states to an audience of successful entrepreneurs.

He coins a new analogy during his teaching in Brazil: "the mango economy'. "Mangos do not pollute, leave plastic in the ocean, make carbon emissions and climate change. The investment of one mango seed returns thousands of new seeds! How many of your products are like mangos?"

Satish challenges his audience to collaborate not compete, and practice regenerative economy. This discourse is powerful and moving, audience masks begin to fall away, fears dissipate, tears are shed.

Rewilded

As well as from Jain and Gandhian roots, Satish's core philosophy has been inspired by the figure of the 'mother'. This is beautifully illustrated in Julio Hey's documentary film. He has been profoundly influenced by the women in his life: his mother, his wife June, and of course Gaia herself.

He laments the long suppression of what is often assumed to be core feminine qualities such as nurturing, intimacy, and softness - the lack of which has brought us to the cliff edge of ecological collapse. Globally, millions of women have embraced the ecological emergency, showing courage, diplomacy and wisdom in reconciling future challenges.