Still so much we just don't know

I wasn’t supposed to specialise in the ocean. It just kind of happened. Like having a leisurely swim in the shallows, trying to put your feet down and – unable to touch the bottom – realising you’ve somehow ventured further than you thought.

Writing about the underwater world seems such a specific niche that most people are surprised when I tell them it wasn’t an active choice. As a scuba diver, I fell in love with the ocean the moment I first descended to 18 metres and saw sharks swirling above me, a turtle snoozing under a nearby ledge, and innumerable fish fluttering by.

This article first appeared in the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine.

In that moment I caught the bug, and my career edged closer to the ocean ever afterwards. There was no conscious moment when I decided to niche. I just couldn’t help it. By the time I incorporated my business The Ocean Writer I was already writing about the ocean whenever I could.

Mantas

But why? There’s no doubt I’m a thalassophile (someone who feels deeply connected to the ocean), but I think it’s more than that. There are so many unanswered questions in and about the ocean, and my inner detective wants to get to the bottom of all of them.

According to Seabed 2030, only 24.9 per cent of the ocean floor has been mapped and scientists believe most species in the ocean are yet to be described. The predicted figure of unknown ocean species in 2011 was as high as 91 per cent. The vast ocean remains full of mysteries, and I can’t help but keep pulling the thread to see what might unravel.

I was recently lucky enough to meet the legendary oceanographer Sylvia Earle, who has spent thousands of hours underwater exploring and conducting research. At 88, she still has questions, such as how migratory species like tuna travel through the vast ocean and find their way home with such precision.

Ask any marine researcher, and they’ll likely have a burning ocean mystery they’d love to solve too. For example, Mohamed Fauz Fath-hee, RahVeshi Programme Coordinator at the Manta Trust’s Maldives Manta Conservation Programme, is intrigued to learn where the Maldives’ oceanic manta ray population come from and travel to, and whether they have a connection with the Sri Lankan population.

The Maldives has the world’s third-largest known oceanic manta ray population, says Fath-hee, with more than 950 documented individuals. Over 85 per cent of these congregate around the southern atoll of Fuvahmulah, and there’s a two-to-three-week period each year when divers can see five to seven mantas per dive.

Predators

“Notably, over 90 per cent of these sightings unveil previously undocumented individuals, underscoring the transient nature of these creatures as they gracefully vanish after just a few hours in the area,” Fath-hee says.