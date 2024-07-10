Sponsors' Olympic smoke rings

Toyota has annual CO2 emissions higher than most oil and gas companies. After trading of its reputation for early introduction of hybrids, Toyota has become a major obstacle to the shift to cleaner, fully electric vehicles and tried to prevent legislation to accelerate the transition. It’s own plans will see the company overshoot Paris-aligned emissions targets by as much as 184 percent.

ArcelorMittal, the Global steel giant, was responsible for 114.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2022, which is comparable to those of Belgium, every year.

The Olympic Games promotes an image of health, youth and vitality, but allowing major climate polluters like the aviation and car industries, with their vast environmental impacts, to co-opt the spirit of the Games looks like a betrayal of the very athletes and fans who the Olympics is staged for.

Humanity

The environmental track records of these companies are starkly at odds with the professed ambitions and values of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Etienne Stott, Olympic gold medallist at the London 2012 Games, has said: “The Olympic Games should be a celebration of the very best of humanity - but the Paris Games are celebrating those companies condemning humanity to more heat, drought and rising seas.

"If the Olympics is to take its legacy seriously and not betray its legions of fans and its incredible athlete participants, it must ditch these major polluters and adapt to the realities of a warmer world.”

Laura Baldwin, a British sailor who completed at the Athens games in 2004, said: “All around the world, the impacts of a worsening climate crisis are there to see. Despite this, the Olympics continue to cosy up with the polluters that are complicit in creating the crisis we all face.

"This situation is untenable. Sport is being changed before our eyes and it faces a perilous future without urgent action. The Olympics could be a powerful vehicle for delivering that action, bringing humanity together through sport and community. But on its current trajectory, the Olympics risks becoming yet another victim of climate breakdown.”

Duped

The Olympic Smoke Rings report calls on the International Olympic Committee to cut all ties with polluting sponsors that are undermining the future of the Games and threatening the Olympians and Paralympians who make it such an extraordinary and popular global spectacle.

It also calls for the emissions associated with each sponsor and corporate partner to be included in the Games’ climate targets, strategies and reporting, and for national Olympic committees to do the same.

Anna Turney, the leading British Paralympian, said: “The future of the Olympic and Paralympic Games looks bleak unless we see urgent climate action.

"The IOC and host cities should be leading this action, inspiring change and protecting the future of sport and all those that love it. But instead they continue to promote high-carbon companies that lobby against climate policy and pollute our seas and skies.

"We cannot normalise this form of advertising. The public was duped by tobacco and it cannot make the same mistake with polluting industries.”

Destruction

Sport is a sector with close ties to high-carbon companies and petro-states, although some sports organisations have actively turned down lucrative deals with polluters for fear of public backlash and reputational damage.

In 2022, Tennis Australia - the governing body for tennis in Australia which runs the major Opens and Cups in the country - was pushed by a grassroots campaign to drop oil and gas major Santos as a sponsor after one year of the multi-year deal.

The following year the English Rugby Football Union (RFU), the national governing body for both grassroots and elite rugby, turned down a very lucrative five-year sponsorship agreement with oil and gas giant ExxonMobil, estimated to be worth around £2.5m.

When Guterres called upon the world to stop promoting its own destruction and introduce a tobacco-style ban on fossil fuel adverts he highlighted the fossil fuel industry’s use of "massive ad campaigns". He said fossil fuel companies "have been aided and abetted by advertising and PR companies". A situation he described as "Mad Men fuelling the madness".

Sponsorship is just another form of paid advertising. The aviation and car sectors are joined at the pipeline and keep the oil companies in business. Guterres called on the ad sector to "stop acting as enablers of planetary destruction" and to "stop taking on new fossil fuel clients, from today, and set out plans to drop your existing ones".

This Author

Andrew Simms is co-director of the New Weather Institute, assistant director of Scientists for Global Responsibility, co-founder of the Badvertising campaign, coordinator of the Rapid Transition Alliance, an author on new and green economics, and co-author of the original Green New Deal. Follow on X: @AndrewSimms_uk or Mastodon: @andrewsimms@indieweb.social.