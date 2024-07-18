Dogged determination

This ability is broadly comparable to language-trained apes, dolphins, sea lions, and parrots.

Rico went on to inspire a citizen-science project, Finding Rico, which was launched in 2021 with the goal of locating and studying other intelligent dogs.

The latest study will be led by Dr Leanne Proops, Associate Professor in Animal Behaviour and Welfare at the University of Portsmouth.

She said: “We’re really keen to hear from anyone in the UK who thinks their dog meets the criteria. These special dogs will be helping us with an exciting new project that will help us to understand how human language evolved.”

It has been almost a decade since Britain’s first facility dedicated exclusively to studying dogs’ ability to understand humans and the world around them officially opened at the University’s Langstone campus.

Since then, hundreds of dogs have taken part in games and been given tasks to solve to better understand how they interact with their environment, other dogs or people.

The research carried out at the centre is strictly observational, and there are no invasive methods of any kind. Dogs are also always rewarded with food or play for completing their tasks and games.

In one study, the team discovered dogs have evolved new muscles around the eyes to better communicate with humans. Dr Kaminski’s research showed dogs moved their eyebrows significantly more when humans were looking at them.

The hypothesis being that these ‘puppy dog eyes’ trigger a nurturing response in humans.

The team has also mapped the facial movements of dogs, naming the movement responsible for a raised inner eyebrow the Action Unit (AU) 101.

“We are always on the lookout for dogs and their owners to join our dog register,” added Dr Kaminski.

“All you have to do is answer a couple of questions with their name, age, gender, if they’re toy-motivated, or food-motivated etc.

"While we mainly seek out people who are close-by and can travel to our centre in Portsmouth, we’re also open to owners further away as we have online surveys too.”

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist.

Anyone interested in taking part in the latest study can contact Dr Kaminski via email on juliane.kaminski@port.ac.uk.