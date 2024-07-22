Will Labour be green?

The climate and ecological emergencies are the defining issues of our time. It's no surprise that nearly two million people voted for the Green party at the general election.

This has giving us a strong group of four Green MPs to ensure that the government rises to the challenge of reducing our impact on the natural world, and leaving a secure future for generations to come.

For those of us who understand the scale of change needed, it’s welcome to see the new Labour government moving quickly to scrap the illogical ban on onshore wind turbines. And it’s welcome to hear that a new law will soon establish Labour’s flagship GB Energy investment vehicle.

Homes

But beyond these two headlines, Labour’s legislative programme set out in the King’s Speech falls far short of the urgent action required - especially on nature, which wasn’t mentioned once. It will take more than positive energy to save the planet.

Our four Green MPs will be challenging this government to be bolder and better on all fronts. Backed by our fully costed Green Party manifesto, we are calling for an overhaul of the climate-wrecking policies of the last Conservative government.

The Greens want to help the new government get this right, so if Labour will hear us out and take our suggestions on board then there is a lot that we can achieve together.

The King’s Speech sets out new laws to get Britain building new homes. But as the Conservatives proved, simply leaving private developers to build low quality, expensive houses undermines the foundations of a sustainable society while doing nothing to improve affordability of housing.

Planning permission isn't the problem here - the Local Government Association has calculated that over a million new homes could be built on existing planning approvals.

Renewable

We need to get developers to deliver on what they have already promised, while ensuring that communities see the benefit of improved local infrastructure and services.

And we need new ecological infrastructure too - such as green corridors that link key nature sites and green spaces available to each community.

Over the last decade, hundreds of thousands of homes have been built to out of date standards because of the Conservatives’ irrational decision to scrap the Code for Sustainable Homes.

Our Green MPs are calling out the absurdity that new homes are being built without solar panels, proper insulation, and other sensible measures that will be much cheaper to install during construction rather than at a later date.

We will be pushing to fix these flawed building standards so that all new homes are built with suitable renewable energy technologies and the best insulation and ventilation systems. This will mean new homes are cosier, cheaper to run, and not wasting precious energy.

Failure

Urgent legislation is needed to end the sewage dumping scandal in our rivers - and it's welcome that the government has announced plans.