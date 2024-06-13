Caroline Lucas: environmental NGOs need to be more radical

The environmental NGO sector must challenge the economic and political rulebooks or risk colluding in maintaining the status quo, according to outgoing Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

Lucas was speaking to an audience of senior representatives from the environmental campaign sector at an event hosted by think tank the Green Alliance at an event billed as her “farewell speech”.

The Brighton Pavilion MP announced last summer that she would step down from her seat at the 2024 general election. She spoke of her “frankly exhausting” schedule. Being the only MP from her party meant effectively being the “frontbench spokesperson on absolutely everything”.

Having to understand the implications of every vote, and needing to make an informed, evidence-based decision every time, leading to “long and challenging” days and nights working, she said.

Mainstream issue

Lucas was clear that the conversation around the environment had changed since she was elected as the first Green Party MP in 2010. Back then, she reminisced, the outgoing Labour government had been intended to permit a third runway at Heathrow, and build more coal-fired power stations.

The incoming prime minister David Cameron and his deputy Nick Clegg meanwhile mentioned environment just once, and climate not at all, as they launched the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition.

“Simply making the case that Britain should be powered by renewables not fossil fuels was a daily battle, but we kept fighting, and together, we have won some of the big battles,” she noted. “The Kingsnorth coal fired power station was never built, there is no third runway, and fracking never took off. Together, we found ways to create a growing political platform for environmental issues.”

“We went through an era where Cameron, as prime minister, dared dismiss environmental concerns as 'green crap' to an era where net zero is now a legally binding commitment, and we managed to build a cross-party consensus to such an extent that Parliament came together to declare a climate emergency,” she said.

As depressing as it was to see the Tories “setting light” to that consensus in a “desperate lurch to the hard right”, the sector should not underestimate the fact that in the past 14 years, they had succeeded in changing the conversation around the environment.

It was now a mainstream political issue, frequently ranked in the top five of voters’ concerns, she said. Across the young and old, left and right wing, and sectors including scientists, lawyers and students, people had come together to demand change,

She praised the NGO sector for their constant support during her 14 years as MP. “If I have done this job even halfway effectively, I've done it standing on all of your shoulders,” she said.

Status quo

However, she admitted disappointment that the environmental movement had not succeeded in changing the rules of politics. It had “focussed on small incremental wins, rather than the overall direction of travel, valued a seat around the table over speaking truth to power, overlooked radical analysis of the interconnected nature of the challenges we face in favour of short-term fixes, and kept a distance from rebels and rulebreakers and instead play it safe,” she said.