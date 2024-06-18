Could you be an eco-hit?

An international competition to find an anthem for the global ecology movement has been announced by Artists Project Earth (APE) and The Resurgence Trust, which publishes the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine.

Musicians from around the world are encouraged to participate, regardless of their recording setup. Whether from professional studios or home recordings, all submissions are welcome as long as they have not been released previously. The competition offers three cash prizes of up to £2000, and winners will have the opportunity to get their songs professionally recorded in the UK.

Whether you’re a professional musician or record from your bedroom, we want to hear your song for Mother Earth. Find out more.

We encourage artists from across the globe to apply. Songs can be recorded in any language as long as translations are provided. Our judging panel includes eco-warriors such as Satish Kumar, a peace-pilgrim, life-long activist, author and editor of Resurgence magazine, and former monk.

He will be joined on the judging panel by Herbert Girardet, author and co-author of many books and TV documentaries on the interaction between a global civilisation and nature, and interdisciplinary artist, musician and poet Molly Astely.

The aim of the competition is to bring the revolutionary power of music into the heart of environmental activism.

Annie Lennox of Eurythmics said: “Eco-Anthem is a timely initiative, calling upon all songwriters to create a simple, inspiring anthem that everyone can sing, to express love and reverence for Nature, Humanity, and Future Generations. I love this idea and am curious to hear the winning Eco-Anthem!”

Mick Jones of The Clash also endorsed the competition: “I am pleased to endorse this international competition. The world needs uplifting messages, and there is no better way to present them than as songs that people may want to sing together. I am looking forward to listening to the songs that emerge from this competition.”

This competition not only aims to celebrate the wonders of our Earth but also emphasises the importance of standing up to protect our vital oceans, rivers, forests, and precious ecosystems. We look forward to hearing the inspiring anthems that will emerge from this global call!

APE has supported hundreds of ecological initiatives worldwide for 20 years, backed by some of the world’s leading artists, including Bob Dylan, Beyonce, Coldplay, U2, Amy Winehouse and Ed Sheeran.

Since 2005, APE has produced Afro-Caribbean collaborations with top international musicians. It supports effective projects and awareness raising initiatives to combat climate change and raises funds for natural disaster relief.

To submit your song/s, please send an MP3 or WAV as an email attachment or as a link to a shared drive to yasmin.ecoanthem@gmail.com by 30 September 2024. Please include your name, where you’re based, and any links to social media links if you have any available. Please read our eligibility criteria before applying. Good luck!

