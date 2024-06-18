Green and Away

Green & Away has now celebrated its ‘30-something’ birthday. By doing so, it has proved wrong the fundamental principle that governs many organisations, and indeed the economy as a whole – that to be successful, you have to continually get bigger.

Green & Away set up Europe’s first environmentally sound outdoor conference centre in 1991, and every year since has seen volunteers, interns and event participants attend our outdoor venue to learn about environmental issues in practice, and especially how to run a sustainable organisation.

In those 30-plus years, we have hosted companies, charities and campaigning groups, as well as individual celebrations. In essence, we set up a village for 150 people every summer and provide meals, meeting and leisure spaces, electricity, communications, water and bedrooms, all to a high environmental standard.

We pack away the whole project at the end of each summer and leave the field just as we found it – rather the way we as a species should leave the planet.

Viable

Because we rely on groups booking events with us, and the team working on a voluntary basis, we also have to make the project attractive, comfortable, fun for the team, and financially viable.

Many companies – relying on the profit motive and wages – would envy the loyalty and commitment we create. Many charities would envy our financial viability. How do we do it?

Most organisations rely on getting bigger for their viability. They rely on the need for wages to ensure people turn up for work. They rely on discipline and punishment to keep slackers in line. And they rely on experienced (and older) leaders to keep the ship on an even keel. None of these are factors for Green & Away. Indeed, they are factors we have explicitly rejected over the years as being unhelpful to us.

We haven’t got bigger. We’ve experimented in doing so, but we decided the adverse effects were spoiling the organisation and could even endanger it. So we run events for about six weekends, for up to 150 people at a time. We keep our crew to a maximum of about 40.

We are forever mindful that providing more facilities (‘a higher standard of living’) increases the workload. We’ve found that running a longer season tires us out, and increasing the number of participants strains the equipment, makes more work, and erodes the friendly atmosphere.

We are resolute in relying on people working voluntarily. We provide meals for our crew, and tents for those who need them. So our crew can work with us and leave without spending any money. As a charity we don’t make profits – our income is recirculated into equipment and support for our crew.

This removes the tensions that arise from the leadership team being paid while others are not. (“How much is the CEO earning?”!!!) It also means everyone on the team really wants to be there.