Labour’s plans for climate and nature have scored four times higher than the Conservatives’, according to a new joint analysis of political party manifestos carried out by Greenpeace UK and Friends of the Earth.

The environmental groups warn that if elected the party must draw up much bolder plans to ensure the UK’s domestic and global targets are met, and so that it can fully reap the massive economic rewards offered by the green transition.

The analysis evaluated the four manifestos against 40 policy recommendations published last autumn by the organisations. The analysis and ranking comes ahead of Wednesday’s head-to-head debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on BBC One, and with just ten days to go until polling day.

Empowering

The Green Party scored highest with a near perfect score of 39 out of 40 followed by the Liberal Democrats with 32, the Labour Party with 21 and the Conservatives bottom with five.

The Green Party and Liberal Democrats are committed to raising billions more in taxation, which includes plans to increase taxes on wealth to fund areas such as improving public transport and additional support for international development.

Both parties suggest they are prepared to borrow more to fund home energy efficiency upgrades, the switch to electric heating and nature restoration – all of which would create thousands of new jobs across the UK and in many instances reduce the cost of living and increase economic growth.

While the Liberal Democrats offered a stronger plan than Labour on sewage pollution through levers such as taxing water company profits and setting more stringent legal targets, the party failed to commit to ending new oil and gas projects – a major test of international leadership on climate change. This diverges significantly with the Labour Party, which made this a central part of its offer.

Labour scored particularly well for stating its intention to reduce the UK’s dependence on oil and gas and boost renewables to strengthen energy security, create jobs and cut bills. It also committed to meeting the internationally agreed target to reduce carbon emissions by two-thirds by 2030 and empowering local authorities to deliver a fairer green transition through improved public transport and local nature protection.

Carla Denyer, Bristol Green Party MP candidate (centre). Jon Craig @JonCraig_Photos / Public Domain

Chasm

But the party has not yet committed to the scale of funding needed for greener farming, cheaper public transport, or to upgrade cold, carbon-leaking homes as fast as is needed. The party has also stayed quiet on upholding the right to protest, despite the Conservative government’s recent crackdown via draconian legislation.