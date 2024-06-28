Can tennis achieve net zero?

Tennis is a force for good. It has the power to overcome barriers, bring people together from different backgrounds, transcend social class, nationality, gender, politics, religion.

The game enriches lives and inspires millions. It can propel the lucky few from war zones to global superstars. For many others, it provides a source of entertainment, social activity and exercise with multiple cited health benefits, including a leading 9.7-year increase in life expect-ancy.

This article originally appeared in the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine.

Here, though, I want to look at the game’s sustainability record and profile. When protesters from Just Stop Oil showered court 18 at Wimbledon with confetti and jigsaw pieces in 2022, interrupting play, it was perhaps a sign of all sports needing to address their role in combating climate change.

Positive

The men’s and women’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tours at the top level consist of hundreds of tournaments around the world each year, amounting to a huge carbon footprint generated by international travel.

Thousands of players, coaches, officials and media travel to each tournament, usually for a week or two at a time, before heading on to the next city.

As a junior aspiring to reach the top of the game, I would travel to three or four continents a year, staying at each new location for between two and four weeks.

So how could tennis make a positive impact on the environment? What action has been taken so far?

Governing bodies have their own sustainability agendas and initiatives, which come in a variety of shapes and forms.

Inclusion

The International Tennis Federation’s annual operational report states that it has developed an environmental strategy aligned with global best practice and industry standards.

The only published report was from 2021, when international travel was significantly reduced but actually only as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (which it acknowledges), and without a comparison it is hard to see visible sustained commitment and progress.

Mark Epps, director of communications for ATP says the sport has woken up to its potential to create positive change in the last five years.

This has culminated in the launch of its strategy focusing on the three pillars of mental health, diversity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

“When the players are struggling with the heat on court, it’s obvious,” Epps told me. “Turn on the TV, and there’s an evident business case, in addition to the moral argument.”

Awareness

The environmental pillar has so far been the most visible. Signing up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework was a bold commitment to reach net zero by 2040, with a 50 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030.