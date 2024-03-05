UK quits outdated energy treaty

| |

Minister Amanda Milling attends the Accelerating innovation: Collaboration for a net zero future at Cop 26 on the 9th November 2021 at the SEC,Glasgow.

Flickr
COP26 / Flickr / Creative Commons 2.0
The UK has left an ‘outdated’ treaty that could penalise shift to net zero.

Leaving this incredibly flawed treaty is a brilliant win for our environment and the climate.

The UK is pulling out of a treaty that lets fossil fuel giants sue governments over their climate policies. The UK Government said the country was withdrawing from the Energy Charter Treaty after efforts to modernise it ended in stalemate.

The controversial treaty was established in the 1990s when the world energy system was heavily dominated by fossil fuels and enables foreign companies to challenge energy policies that threaten their investments, using secretive arbitration courts.

It was originally designed to encourage international energy investment but a number of countries have faced costly legal challenges over reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and boosting renewables.

Modernise

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said efforts to modernise the treaty to better support cleaner technologies had led to stalemate among European countries. The UK has joined France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands in withdrawing from the agreement.

Graham Stuart, the minister of state for energy security and net zero, said: ”The Energy Charter Treaty is outdated and in urgent need of reform but talks have stalled and sensible renewal looks increasingly unlikely.

“Remaining a member would not support our transition to cleaner, cheaper energy, and could even penalise us for our world-leading efforts to deliver net zero.

“With £30 billion invested in the energy sector just since September, we continue to lead the world in cutting emissions, attracting international investment and providing the strongest legal protections for those who invest here.”

Superpower

Shaun Spiers, executive director of environmental think tank Green Alliance, said: “Civil society organisations and parliamentarians from all political parties have been clear that the Energy Charter Treaty is an out-of-date agreement and undermines our efforts to tackle climate change.

“We welcome the UK’s decision to leave, which will strengthen global efforts to roll out cheap, clean renewable energy.” 

Kierra Box, campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "Leaving this incredibly flawed treaty is a brilliant win for our environment and the climate, and a sensible move as European governments exit the agreement in ever greater numbers - citing risks to their sovereignty and climate progress. 

"Future UK governments will now have more freedom to take ambitious action to protect our planet, without the threat of being sued for millions of pounds by companies based overseas. 

Clean

"But the problem doesn't end there - similar mechanisms still exist within other treaties, enabling overseas investors to sue governments in tens of nations around the world, including the UK. To truly safeguard our planet, we need to rid ourselves all of agreements that prioritise the business interests of a few wealthy shareholders above our collective future."

Kerry McCarthy, the shadow climate minister, said: “We are in an urgent global fight against the climate emergency. We cannot allow fossil fuel companies to stop democratically elected governments from taking strong climate action. 

"Labour has long argued that the Energy Charter Treaty is clearly outdated and not fit for purpose – it is good that the government has finally taken the step to leave it.”

But she criticised the government for failing to deliver the clean power Britain needs, adding: “Labour can cut bills and make Britain a clean energy superpower, tackling the climate crisis with good jobs for our country.”

This Author

Emily Beament is the PA environment correspondent. Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist.

Donate to The Ecologist and support high impact environmental journalism and analysis.

  • So-called 'smart meters' add up to little but cheaper meter reading for power companies, unless we make them, and the grid, able to deliver variable pricing that reflects the balance of electricity demand and supply. Photo: DeptfordJon via Flickr (CC BY).

    Green groups must denounce the sham 'smart meter' scandal

    David Toke
     |
    So-called 'smart meters' are being rolled out across the UK, writes David Toke, but they don't support the dynamic pricing that's essential to expand renewable energy and decarbonise our electricity. It's time for green NGOs to get campaigning - and not leave vital decisions to a hostile government, a failing regulator and industry insiders.
  • Radical roots ... radishes in a Boston farmers' market. Photo: WBUR Boston's NPR News Station via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND).

    Brexit and the future of farming: threat or opportunity?

    Molly Scott Cato MEP
     |
    With most of our food exports going to the EU, and most of our food imports coming from the EU, Molly Scott Cato wondered what plans the government had for the sector after Brexit. The answer? None! Two reports published today map out a positive future of sustainable farming, local food, thriving rural economies and abundant biodiversity. But is the government on the same page?
  • VC Summer Nuclear Station Unit 1 in South Carolina, showing the Reactor and Turbine Buildings. An AP1000 Toshiba / Westinghouse reactor is under construction, much delayed, on the same site. Photo: SCE&G via Wikimedia Commons (Public Domain).

    Long-promised nuclear revival has run out of steam

    Paul Brown
     |
    A legacy of lies and covered-up accidents has left nuclear energy with a serious credibility gap, writes Paul Brown. But poor safety is only the beginning of the industry's problems. With 'new improved' reactor designs all running late and way over budget, any nuclear revival can only be sustained at massive, unaffordable taxpayer cost.

More from this author

  •

    The impact of protest

    Brendan Montague
     |
    A new report published by Social Change Lab sheds light on the short and long term impacts of disruptive protest.
  •

    Green cuts 'leave families colder and poorer'

    Brendan Montague
     |
    Investment in insulating homes was cut in 2013 and the rate at which homes are being improved is currently at its lowest level for more than a decade.

  • Pirates and rebels

    Brendan Montague
     |
    The Pirate Party in Sweden codified activist organisational strategy and led the way to Extinction Rebellion's success.