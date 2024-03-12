Edges of protest

There are other rigours too: the whipping system is harsh, as is the remorseless barrage of social media trolling. The life of an MP has challenges enough surely without being scared for their lives and those of any partner, children or live-in parent? Surely that kind of fear would render public life intolerable for all but the most robust.

But MPs behaviour is not itself beyond reproach. Many acted very like mobs themselves during the Brexit tribulations. And then, more recently, when the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lyndsey Hoyle, decided not to schedule the SNP motion on a Gaza ceasefire, the scenes in the House of Commons were unedifying.

The right to speak to our MP is an old one, as exemplified by the green card system in which constituents turning up at parliament can call their MP for a consultation. This access to the politician notionally ‘representing’ you and fellow constituents is a valuable one that we should seek to protect.

Let me declare my own interest in this debate. A little over a year ago we set up MP Watch. The vision is of a network of local constituency lobby groups in 650 constituencies to pressurise MPs to speak honestly in all maters in particular the climate and nature crises we face with all the urgency called for by the many IPCC reports.

The idea is that constituents monitor their own MP's stance, and positively engage in order to shift the debate: one MP at a time. Constituents celebrate good practice and find MP allies where they can. They are critical friends to others, and they actively campaign to unseat climate deniers and others guilty of lying. We think if your MP is guilty of lying you can’t trust them on any issue.

We believe in a respectful but honest engagement and we’re non politically partisan. But we do seek to unseat MPs such as Rees-Mogg, Steve Baker, Liz Truss Suella Braverman and Labour’s Graham Stringer, the latter being the only Labour member of the climate-denying Global Warming Policy Foundation. We talk to those MPs who have actively lied or blocked Net Zero policies.

MPs often feel complacently that voters only see them on Fridays when they are in their constituencies. So it’s a service to other constituents to share information in the local media about what the MP is doing at Westminster, posting out where they follow the whip and where abstain. And this kind of visibility helps keep representatives accountable.

Because of the industrial quantities of misinformation that swill around online and in our public life, MPW has felt the need to widened our brief to also cover truthfulness. This is complicated by the fact that the Conservative Party under Rishi Sunak has now become a delayist party slowing down our legally-enshrined commitment to Net Zero. We have found that many Conservative MPs genuinely believe the version of ‘the science’ they are getting from Conservative HQ.

The best outcome for our campaign is a future in which either we achieve proportional representation or in which we have formed such strong allegiances with MPs that they are prepared to break the party whip in order to push the climate and honesty agenda. But so far both those solutions seem a distant dream.

So there’s the sticking point in order to do this work we need access to MPs. And our fear is that by rendering MPs defensive and fearful, we lose this access and the ability to bring our representatives onside.

That said, in our own campaign, we have one group Steve Baker Watch who do campaign their MPs constituency offices and have done most weeks for eighteen months. Steve Baker is an ally of the Global Warming Policy Foundation and in the past has served as a trustee.

Though gave up that roll when he took a job in the Northern Ireland office, he has never disavowed his climate denying statements. Indeed he has threatened his local Watch group with defamation suits, questioned whether they are sticking to electoral rules, called them names such as ‘child abusers’, muppets and most recently ‘clowns’.

The Steve Baker Watch group that MPs office, paid for out of the public purse, are fair game for peaceful protests that makes their aims clear and are careful not to intimidate staff or neighbours. But in the light of recent qualms and the Prime Ministers speech, they are debating whether to continue.

For MP Watch the national network that unties the individual groups venturing outside MPs homes is a step too far. MPs have a right to a private life. Of course a house near the road is a different thing to a country manor with a wall around it like say that of Jacob Rees-Mogg. And it’s also hard to fault the Greenpeace action at one of Sunak’s country houses while he was abroad.

The direct connection between constituent and MP is a precious one. It also provides a lever for us and for groups such as us at MP Watch, and climate allies such as Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, to influence the government. MP Watch believe strong relationships of trust with helpful MPs will enable us to move us out of the policy stagnation that we face.

But the irresponsible hyperbole recently expressed by Rishi Sunak about ‘mob rule’ puts all that at risk.

Jessica Townsend is the founder of MP Watch.