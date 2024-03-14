The 'de-eucalyptus brigades'

The first thing Joám Evans Pim knew about the fire threatening his home was when a neighbour in his nineties spotted smoke spewing from the forest. It was late one May morning in 2016.

Froxán, in the Lousame region of Galicia, had fallen victim to a devastating fire a decade previously — a blaze which cut off all access to the half dozen houses clustered amid 100 hectares of common land.

With that memory still fresh in his mind, Joám along with his community headed to a path in a section of mixed oak and pine forest, the rubber fire beaters that every household owns in hand. As flames licked across the road, they snuffed them out, holding back the blaze until the firefighters could arrive.

Threat

Two hectares of forest burnt down, but this did not become another 2006. Partly due to the elderly neighbour’s quick thinking, partly because the wind dropped and partly because the fire reached a natural break from the flammable eucalyptus which is so prevalent in the region. Taking quick action might well be instilled in the Froxán community, and what came next proves that point.

“The decision was taken that we have to do something about this, we couldn't just wait summer after summer, wondering every summer night, is it going to be tonight? Are we going to have to run out of our homes at whatever hour of the morning and try to escape?” Joám says. The constant threat was as bad as the fear when fires were blazing, and with increasingly long, hot, dry summers, the risk was ever-growing.

“If a match falls, that's it. That's the only thing it needs. It's just ready to burn and it's like a petrol bomb,” he says, adding that if a fire starts with a strong north-easterly wind behind it, it moves at incredible speed, and there’s no way to stop it.

“The first thing we decided to do, is those two hectares that got burned in 2016, we're going to get rid of the eucalyptus completely. And we're going to restore the native forest so that if in the future a fire comes back, it will stop right there,” Joám remembers. Eucalyptus, an invasive species, is highly flammable due to its bark and oils.

With little money and few residents, the community knew it needed support. It drew on two traditional concepts: roga, which is the old word for a call to communal work and alvaroque, a collective celebratory meal which would always follow roga. And so were born the brigadas deseucaliptizadoras, or de-eucalyptus brigades.

Plantations

In April 2018, the first brigade set out onto a mountain slope where the 2016 fire had raged, now a metre-high blanket of eucalyptus saplings. More than 40 people got to work, and by the end of the day, the eucalyptus was gone.

Years later, oaks have naturally re-grown and the brigades have planted chestnut and birch trees. They’ve removed problematic pine too. The community now goes out around once a month to keep on top of new eucalyptus growth. The native forest is gradually re-emerging, and so too is wildlife. At least one lone wolf has been spotted, and badgers, foxes, common genet, wild boar and roe deer have all turned up on a wildlife camera.