Changing the path of our food

A new campaign which aims to promote wider citizen participation in food systems and empower them to seek greater transparency over where their food comes from has been launched by new movement for collective action, Inclusive Food.

Inclusive Food is spearheaded by Dr Anne Touboulic and Dr Lucy McCarthy, two UK researchers who are based at the University of Nottingham and the University of Bristol.

The new campaign aims to help challenge the often-damaging global food systems and seeks to address critical sustainability concerns related to food production and consumption. It also aims to help drive change by bringing about a fundamental rethinking of food supply chains, and how they connect consumers, big food producers and farmers.

Irreversibly

Inclusive Food’s campaign builds on existing climate research that has shown that agriculture is directly responsible for 8.5 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions, with a further 14.5 per cent coming from land use change, and 80 per cent of deforestation attributed to land being cleared to grow food.

Meanwhile, long supply chains and a reliance on produce which is out of season, or has been heavily processed, is further increasing the impact current food production and consumption practices are having on the Earth and its citizens.

Dr Touboulic is an associate professor at the University of Nottingham, and a core member of the Food Systems Institute, an interdisciplinary centre for food research. She believes the way food is currently produced and consumed cannot continue at the rate it is, and change is long overdue.

She said: “Food is essential to everyone, but the way our food systems promote over-production and over-consumption is not. Our current food systems are organised in a way which is deeply damaging both ecologically, and to those whose labour is involved at different stages of the food chain.

“In addition, the forces of globalisation and industrialisation have irreversibly shifted the way food is produced, consumed, and organised. Through our campaign, we’re aiming to equip citizens with the knowledge to help them make informed decisions about where their food is from, so they can be empowered to help make a change.”

Systems

Inclusive Food believes transforming food supply chains is critical for reaching the UK’s carbon reduction targets, as well as for developing systems that will cope with the damage already caused to the Earth.

Dr McCarthy is a senior lecturer at the University of Bristol, a core member of the Food Justice Network and a member of the Sustainable Production & Consumption and Inclusive Economy and Action Research and Critical Inquiry in Organisations research groups.