Clean, local energy

Heating homes through an innovative model of renewable power and electric heating technology could drastically reduce household bills and emissions, a new report commissioned by the climate charity Possible and authored by energy experts Regen has found.

The report finds that heating homes using heat pumps powered by community-owned, local wind power could reduce costs by around a quarter, compared to the average cost of gas-powered heating in 2023. Adding batteries and rooftop solar would increase the potential savings, making clean heat nearly a third cheaper than gas heating.

Powering heat pumps with local renewables would also maximise emissions reductions, cutting carbon by up to 90 per cent compared to gas heating, and would also produce lower emissions than running heat pumps on grid electricity.

Cheap

The report authors identified that 3,700 of the most deprived neighbourhoods in England are within 1km of an area with good onshore wind resources, pointing to the potential to alleviate fuel poverty by using this model. The report also outlines how such schemes can generate surplus energy, bringing down domestic electricity bills alongside heating bills, or generating revenue for the community.

However, the report notes that to make this model an option for communities across the country which would like to generate their own cheap, clean electricity to cut heating costs, there are significant policy barriers which the UK Government would need to remove.

Urgent changes are needed to energy bills, as currently policy costs are predominantly levied on electricity bills, which can make heat pumps more expensive to run than gas boilers and disincentivise take-up of low-carbon heating.

An overly restrictive planning regime remains a serious barrier for new onshore wind projects in England, even those with community support. Despite the government’s changes in September, which they claimed would unblock new wind in England, no new projects have come forward since then.

There is also a need for low-cost finance and greater support for communities to get projects going and meet upfront costs. Accelerating the rollout of clean home heating is an important part of hitting the UK’s net zero target.

Win win

In 2023, the National Infrastructure Commission said that around eight million additional buildings will need to switch to low-carbon heating by 2035, and all buildings by 2050.

However, the Climate Change Committee has noted that “the government proposes to scale-up the market for heat pump installations to 600,000 by 2028, but current rates are around one-ninth of this”.