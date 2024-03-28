'Horror' at RSPCA Assured farms revealed

Leading animal charity the RSPCA has been forced to suspend three major free range poultry farms from its welfare assurance scheme and has launched a widespread review after an independent undercover investigation revealed chickens living in “appalling” and “horrific” conditions.

The farms supply own brand eggs which have been RSPCA Assured to Sainsburys, as well as to the brands James Potter, Stonegate and LJ Fairburn who in turn sell to high street supermarkets. The three farms are owned by the directors and family of directors of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) which has lobbied the animal charity to reduce its welfare assurance standards. Two suspensions have now been lifted.

Bags of lifeless birds, hens suffering from illness and injury, and instances of brutal bullying among the flock were documented at the high-profile free-range farms. Far from roaming freely in open spaces, these hens were trapped within overcrowded sheds, their basic needs neglected. Surveys have frequently found mean levels of mortality to be higher in non-cage systems than in cage systems - contrary to consumer expectations.

A spokesperson for RSPCA Assured told The Ecologist: “This footage is understandably upsetting and we quickly suspended all three farms whilst we urgently launched an investigation. This included unannounced physical inspections of all of the farms by specially-trained RSPCA Assured assessors, and a detailed analysis of the footage by our experts to identify each of the farms featured and any breaches of the RSPCA welfare standards.

“Following our investigation, we have lifted the suspension of one of the farms as we are satisfied that they have fully addressed any welfare issues shown in the footage. However, we will be working closely with them to provide additional support and advice to help them continue meeting the RSPCA’s strict welfare standards. They will also be subject to at least two unannounced visits within the next 12 months to ensure that the RSPCA’s standards continue to be met.

“A second farm, which featured only briefly in the footage, had no birds on the farm when we visited. We will therefore carry out an unannounced visit once it has been re-stocked with hens. The third farm is still under investigation and as such we are unable to comment further at this time."

They added: “Sadly, from time to time things can go wrong on farms but one case of poor welfare is still one too many, which is why we have taken these allegations very seriously. However, welfare concerns on RSPCA Assured certified farms are very rare, and many millions more farm animals are having a better life thanks to the work of the charity and its dedicated members.

“We would ask anyone with concerns about an animal on an RSPCA Assured certified farm to always report it immediately, so that we can act swiftly. Any delay in reporting concerns means there is a significant risk of an animal being left to suffer unnecessarily.”