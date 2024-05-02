Climate 'poses systemic financial risks'

“A succession of severe storms last year left UK home insurers on the hook for £573mn in weather damage, the highest since the data began to be tracked seven years ago", The Financial Times reported at the end of April on the woes of UK insurance companies. "High winds and flying debris from a series of storms, including Babet, Ciaran and Debi in October and November, left a trail of damage, with subsequent widespread flooding contributing £286mn to the bill.”

The insurers’ response to higher payouts over the last few years has been to start pushing up the charges to homeowners. The average price of home insurance rose nearly 20 per cent in the last year, to £364. This is a similar story appearing across much of the developed world – more and more extreme weather events are leading to more insurance claims, which in turn leads them to put up prices.

This article is a transcript of an episode of James Meadway's podcast, Macrodose.

As Christian Mumenthaler, chief executive of Swiss Re, one of the world’s biggest reinsurers, told delegates to the annual Davos gathering of the world’s elite, back in January this year: “This is the first time we actually bring a climate change bill back to the consumer.”

Damage

Or, in some cases, stop offering insurance at all, since the risks for the insurer are now too high to be a profitable sale, as is now happening on a large scale in parts of Florida and California – and even in the UK.

When private, profit-seeking insurance companies are refusing to offer insurance, householders have to turn to the 'insurer of last resort' services offered by the government. In the UK, the Flood Re reinsurance scheme is now underwriting 260,000 home insurance policies, up from 150,000 in 2018.

But this extreme weather impact isn’t just affecting home insurance. Car insurance prices have gone through the roof – again, not only in the UK, where average insurance premia have risen by 34 per cent in the last year, but across Europe and North America. The biggest single contributor to the US’ recent rise in inflation, when official figures came out last week, was the rising cost of insurance, including motor insurance.

Britain has had some of the highest motor insurance price increase in Europe and some of this looks like it is profiteering. The industry likes to blame rising costs for rising prices, but whilst prices in the UK have gone up 34 per cent, payouts by insurers have only risen 19 per cent. Where the industry is more tightly regulated, as in the rest of Europe, price rises have been much more limited – just six per cent in Spain and two per cent in France.

Nonetheless, the rise in costs to insurers has been real and has taken place everywhere. There’s a kind of reinforcement effect from inflation here – because car prices have shot up so much, the costs of insurance claims have also risen.