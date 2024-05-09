'Another England is possible'

Caroline Lucas, the current MP for Brighton Pavilion and a former Green party leader, expresses hope that a positive and liberal English identity can be retrieved from the present major political parties, news media, education system and overall existing contemporary culture in her new book, Another England: how to reclaim our national story.

Another England is a very well-researched contribution to a growing literature on whether an English national identity is possible without the horrors of right-wing values and ideas. But hers is no small ask. And she blames the Left for skirting around the issue of a 'positive nationalism' for England, over the past decades.

It is certainly true that historically recent processes in England have done much to divide society: Thatcherism and intensifying inequality; Tony Blair’s seven wars maintaining the militaristic aspects of British history; the systematic undermining of public services since 2010.

Mania

Caroline is at pains throughout Another England to emphasise the scale of the challenge left behind by the Conservatives. However, she also observes that the multiple identities of current England are not serving long-term Conservative dominance.

Public opinion favours public ownership, and resources for environment, climate, health and education, and are therefore closer to Green party policies than to the offer from the Conservative and Labour leadership of the present.

The dominance of Westminster, and the highly centralised British state sustained by the first past the post voting system, has been only been tweaked and tinkered with by successive governments of the period who have only grudgingly ceded minimal powers and resources to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Lucas's belief that Blake’s Jerusalem would make a better national anthem than the existing one is commendable, but highly optimistic despite the decline in support for the monarchy after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. We have a concentrated and conservative range of major media outlets, after all.

Boundaries

She writes about the strong current of environmentalism in English culture. The sections of this book focused on the literature of an England are informative. She references the fictional and factual works bemoaning the decline of our environment since 1945 particularly.

Many people’s exposure to some areas of English literature declines precipitously after their schooling. Many people have other cultural backgrounds which form part of their identity alongside their British citizenship. As Caroline notes, this group is expanding steadily despite Brexit: ‘British’ TV still has a substantial American flavour, despite the contributions from elsewhere such as Nordic Noir.

Imagined Communities, by Benedict Anderson, is both a useful starting place for re-imagining England and an exemplary work in which the shadow of the past – borrowing from Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings – remains vigorous and even dominant.