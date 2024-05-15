We're only here for De Beers?

Mining giant Anglo-American, owners, amongst much else, of De Beers, the world’s largest diamond producers, has rebuffed another multibillion pound takeover bid from global miner BHP.

BHP’s improved offer came weeks after a £34bn takeover attempt was swatted away by Anglo-American, whose board is now seeking to convince shareholders to keep the company independent.

This article is based on a transcript of an episode of James Meadway's podcast, Macrodose.

But behind the business jostling are the powerful, fundamental forces now reshaping the global economy: the drive of capitalist firms to agglomerate into bigger, more powerful units; and the immense shift in global energy consumption as fossil fuels are phased down whilst energy use continues to grow.

Technologies

Anglo American has had to write down billions in impairment over the last few years, related to losses in its diamond arm and from selling platinum and rhodium. The latter two minerals are used for catalytic converters for internal combustion engine cars (ICEs). Electric vehicle (EV) demand is rising and so demand for both platinum and rhodium has fallen off, depressing global prices.

Anglo American announced 3,700 job losses in its South African platinum mines just a couple of months ago. So BHP has sensed a weakness and, in the usual way capitalism is supposed to function, is taking the opportunity to expand.

But those losses at Anglo American also point to a more interesting, longer term shift. Soaring future demand for electricity, combined with the need to overhaul existing energy systems, is already starting to drive up demand for the critical raw materials needed.

Decarbonisation, reducing greenhouse gases, on current technologies implies a great deal more electricity use. This happens when you ditch a petrol-powered car and use an EV, for instance.

Consumption

But also the data centres that power the modern internet are incredibly energy intensive – a single, modern datacentre typically uses about as much electricity as 80,000 households. Microsoft, for example, is currently opening one of these things somewhere across the globe every three days.

And electrical systems built generations ago in the older, developed economies for a world of centralised fossil fuel electricity production will need overhauling to cope with decentralised, intermittent renewable power.

Meanwhile, climate change itself is likely to drive intense new demands for power. If management consultants McKinsey are right, and half the population of India is running an aircon unit by 2050, that’s an extraordinarily large new demand for capacity.

Put all that together and what you need is not so much the continual consumption of fossil fuels, as a few decades of frantically installing wires and batteries and transformers and so on. That’s an immense demand for raw materials like copper and cobalt and nickel coming online in the next few decades.