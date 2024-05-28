How to make the most of your holiday

Our holidays are one of the largest discretionary investments we make. It therefore makes sense to squeeze out every drop of happiness from the holiday dollars we spend.

However, the way to do that may not be as intuitive as we think. That’s where Behavioural Economics comes in. Behavioural economics, pioneered by the late, great Daniel Kahnemann, is the study of psychology, and how it relates to our economic decision-making.

‘Classical’ economics assumes humans to be rational actors. Behavioural economics depicts a more relatable picture of the human mind; one that is emotional, biased, and with a limited ability to process information.

Anticipation

Most notably, humans are especially bad at predicting what will make us happy. So when it comes to using our precious time off, a little scientific guidance could help us to make the most out of the holidays we work so hard to take.

Here are some tips offered by behavioural psychologists to help you make the most of your precious time off.

A last-minute holiday booking may give you a surge of impulsive adrenaline. However, if we want to really gain the maximum psychological benefit from our holidays, science suggests that increasing our lead time is a must.

Behavioural economist Dan Areily points out that actually taking the holiday is not just about the week, or two weeks you book off. It is about the build-up, the holiday itself, and our memories of it.

Anticipation matters far more than we think. That’s perhaps why we are generally far happier on a Friday night than on a Sunday night.

That’s because anticipation occurs in the cerebellum, one of the oldest parts of our brain. Anticipation is an evolutionary benefit; it allows us to seek and take full advantage of future benefits. This is borne out in the research; this study shows that the participants were generally happier before a trip, than after it.

In summary, book far in advance and revel in the anticipation.

Variety

Science shows that humans tend to prefer comfort and security over risk and novelty when making decisions.

While this may have helped to keep us safe in the wild, it can also lead us to return to the same holiday destinations and relive the same experiences. One percent of holidaymakers return to the same destinations.