The algebra of resolution

Politics is adversarial. It need not be so. Indeed, it should not be so. After all, democracy is for everybody, “the common good,” not just a majority, 50 per cent + 1 and all that.

Politics is the art of compromise: decisions should be based on the best possible compromise. But you cannot identify a consensus with a majority vote.

Politics is indeed adversarial; this is mainly because decision-making is based on majority voting; it’s win-or-lose; and very short-term.

Singletons

To find the MPs’ average age, if the Speaker asks – “Are you young or old?” the collective answer is bound to be wrong! Similarly, the will of parliament cannot be identified in a binary vote: “are you left- or right-wing?”

The Greeks were aware of this sort of problem, 2,500 years ago. Alas, they knew of only the two forms of the one voting procedure: the adversarial binary vote.

There are singletons – “D’you want ‘this’, yes or no?” – or pairings – “D’you want ‘this’ or ‘that’?” Now with singletons, there may be a majority against everything; with pairings, however, even if it depends upon the casting vote of the chair, there’ll always be a definite outcome. So the Greeks used – and today we still use! – pairings.

Imagine a dozen committee members debating a problem, on which 5 want X, 4 prefer Y and 3 opt for Z. With singletons, there are indeed majorities against everything: 7, 8 and 9 against X, Y and Z respectively. So that’s no good.

But with pairings? Well if the 5 have preferences of X-Y-Z, the 4 of Y-Z-X and the 3 of Z-X-Y, then 8 prefer X to Y, 9 Y to Z, and 7 Z to X. So X is more popular than Y, which we write as X > Y, and in all X > Y > Z > X > Y … which goes round and round for ever!

Consociational

This is Le Marquis de Condorcet’s famous paradox of binary voting. So that’s no good either. It means the unscrupulous chair can adjust the order of voting and get whatever she wants: just give it a bye into the final: If he/she wants Z, then X v Y gives X, and X v Z gives Z; or Y, then X v Z gives Z, and Z v Y gives Y; or X, then Y v Z gives Y, and Y v X gives X.

In a word, majority voting is manipulable. Brexit: David Cameron lost a singleton. Theresa May lost eight of them. But Boris used a pairing, ‘his deal’ versus ‘no deal’… so he won.

In Ancient Greece, for male citizens only, majority voting worked fairly well, as it did in China a few centuries later. One of the first to realise its limitations was Pliny the Younger in the year 105; hence plurality voting.