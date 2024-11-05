MMT promises?

Economist Stephanie Kelton appeared on the alternative news and analysis website Novara Media where she was given an hour in an interview with Ash Sarkar to try and make the case for Modern Monetary Theory, or MMT for short.

I am not a fan of MMT. The fundamental reason is fairly simple – I think it’s a retrograde step in economic theory, what the philosopher of science Imre Lakatos called a “degenerating scientific research programme”.

A degenerating scientific research programme is one in which rather than offering a body of theory which explains novel facts about the world, you have a theory whose adherents have to spend longer and longer thinking of new ways to try and justify the core theory in the face of the evidence.

Sovereignty

The main economic facts that need to be explained today are the ways in which the assorted environmental crises are playing out on our economies – from shortages to rising prices to worsening risks to business – and therefore understanding how these are reshaping our economies.

Adjacent to that is that steady weakening and decline of the power of the US economy itself, the loss of authority of finance, the growing prevalence of the state in economic life, and the various other, more minor but related occurring themes on this podcast.

MMT, which is a bastardisation of twentieth century Keynesian economics, has nothing useful to say here.

Like the neoclassical economics it so closely resembles – despite protestations – it starts from the same assumption of what I’ve called anthropocentrism: the idea that if you want to understand how the economy operates, you first start with what human beings do, and then assume the natural world will be shaped by them.

MMT’s version of that is the exceptionally strong underlying claim it makes about the power of the state – that money gets its value from the state, since the state demands money for taxes, and this makes money posses its value.

In other words, it is a human institution – the state – that can decree value into existence, by exercising its powers to tax. This is the idea of “monetary sovereignty”: the claim if a state can issue its own currency, it has no need to fear running out of money, and that this grants it a special power.

Status

On the level of accountancy, the first part of that statement is literally true: if a body has the power to issue more money, it can always issue more money. It just has to updated everyone’s accounts accordingly. This is true, but also completely banal. It doesn’t matter.

But on the level of economics, where this really matters in the second claim, the claim is not only wrong, it’s becoming more wrong.

Take the US dollar, for example – which is the currency out there that most closely corresponds to the MMT ideal, since the US dollar is the world’s major reserve currency and, as we have seen, the US government can borrow very substantial sums without serious consequences – and has done for decades now.

The majority of dollars that exist are held outside the US – they don’t get their value from the fact they have to be paid in taxes to the US government, for the simple reason that they will never be paid in taxes to the US government.

Instead people want to hold US dollars largely for the very simple reason that they can be used quickly and easily to buy things. And note what follows on from this: the US dollar retains its status to the extent that it is in strong demand.