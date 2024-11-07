Ban new intensive poultry farming

People tend to see chicken as a clean meat. It’s low in fat, high in protein, the birds don’t burp methane like cows, and they require much less land.

ACTION: SIGN THE PETITION NOW!

A good choice for a healthy and sustainable diet, right? Wrong. Chicken has a dirty secret.

Resolving the climate crisis does mean eating less and no beef, but sustainability is not just about reducing carbon. That view completely ignores the ecological disaster happening in British rivers – a nightmare that Brits are blind to.

Farmed

A recent independent opinion poll organised as part of the Soil Association’s Stop Killing Our Rivers campaign found just 15% of people in the UK realise farming is the biggest polluter of rivers.

Sewage, plastics, and litter are wreaking havoc in our waterways, and all need tackling. But on average farming is the biggest culprit – and factory farmed chicken plays a huge role.

The chicken industry is a leading cause of “dead zones” in the River Wye, which is approaching the point of ecological collapse despite being one of our most protected rivers.

Here the muck from 20 million chickens living in the catchment has contributed to pollution that has killed crucial plants along at least 70 miles of the river.

And it’s not just the Wye at risk. The number of chickens being farmed for meat in England and Wales has risen by a whopping one million birds every month for the last decade, on average. Today, it has reached more than a billion birds per year.

Waste

Nearly all (95 per cent) of these chickens live in intensive poultry units (IPUs) which house at least 40,000 birds. They live for little over a month, often suffering leg and heart conditions, and their muck is only cleaned out when they are sent for slaughter.

This manure – which is high in a nutrient called phosphate – is spread on land and when it rains gets washed into rivers.

Overtime, a build-up of phosphate causes algae to bloom, removing oxygen from the water and blocking out sunlight. This stops the growth of other aquatic plants, wiping out habitats and food for animals and fish.

Our analysis found IPUs are concentrated in 10 other river catchments in Norfolk, Shropshire, Gloucestershire, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Herefordshire and Powys. Concerningly, these rivers are already failing on government phosphate targets.

Although the British Poultry Council told Wicked Leeks that birds housed indoors have less of an impact as their waste does not go on the land – this is false.

Business

When we looked at Environment Agency issued permits, in the vast majority of cases, the permits stated that litter is spread on land.