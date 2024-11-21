The Zephaniah forest

David Springer remembers the first time he saw his eldest brother, the writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, in Nature – a different man from the one he’d grown up with. Four decades later, Springer is helping to cultivate a forest in his brother’s memory.

As a young teenager in the early 1980s, Springer travelled to Zephaniah’s home in London to spend school summer holidays with him. Zephaniah often talked about his visits to Epping Forest, a vast green space on the outskirts of the city, home to over 50,000 ancient trees.

“We used to go at night-time under the cover of darkness, and we spent about two, three hours in Epping Forest, just walking around,” says Springer. “That was probably my first glimpse into seeing that he was very different in Nature. He talked differently, he walked differently. He would tell me to smell the different smells.”

Holistically

But Zephaniah hadn’t always been this way.

“When we all lived together as a family in Birmingham, if he did have an interest in trees it wasn’t apparent. He was a petty criminal and hung around with some very unsavoury characters. We didn’t see him much because he was always out,” his brother recalls.

Zephaniah moved to London in the late 1970s and began working at a shop called The Whole Thing, which was located on West Ham Lane in Stratford, East London and had a bookshop called Page One upstairs and a vegan warehouse below.

“I think that’s where it all started,” says Springer. “Benjamin was now mixing with people who were committed to a greener planet and who helped push forward this idea that we are walking on this living organ.”

Springer explains how his brother was in the right place at the right time, and how his love of t’ai chi and alternative medicine went holistically with this new outlook.

Siblings

“This guy’s from Birmingham. He’s got a love for spoken word and poetry, ends up in a shop that has its own publishing house, that is vegan, vegetarian, that cares about the planet. He’s this Rastafarian hustler from Birmingham, in this shop with these people, meeting them for the first time, and they seriously influenced him,” he says.

Springer describes Zephaniah as a very serious person, someone people wouldn’t want to mess with. But underneath he always cared about human beings and the underdog.

“The person he became is who he really wanted to be,” he says.

The two brothers both came to have a deep care for Nature, but through different paths. When their parents split up, Springer stayed with his father whilst Zephaniah chose to live with his mother.

During that time, Springer found his own connection with Nature. He describes how, when he was very young, social services would send the siblings to a farm in Worcestershire for the summer holidays.

Memory

“That’s where I first got my love for Nature – it was being on the farm,” he recalls. “We’d go there and we’d wander around the fields and see animals, and we’d be allowed to just go and roam.”