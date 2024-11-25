Free public transport lifts France

Abolished

As of September 2024, 45 cities in France have fully adopted free public transport. Among them, Montpellier—with a population of nearly 500,000—is the largest. Other cities like Douai (223,000 residents) and Dunkerque (193,000 residents) have also demonstrated how this policy can reshape urban mobility.

Dunkerque's fare-free bus system, introduced in 2018, stands out as a success. In just one year, bus ridership increased by 77 per cent, showcasing how removing fares can significantly boost public transit usage.

This surge in ridership has not only reduced traffic congestion in the city but also improved air quality and public health, making it a model that other cities in France and beyond are keen to replicate.

Campaigners for free public transport have pushed the issue up the political agenda in France, systematically challenging candidates in municipal elections to include it in their programmes. At the last municipal elections in 2020, 110 candidates from across the political spectrum embraced the principle.

And national media attention focused on free public transport in December last year, when the local authority in Montpellier abolished fares.

Subsidies

Global examples of cities and countries adopting free transport—such as Tallinn in Estonia, Kansas City in the US, and the entire country of Luxembourg—highlight the growing global interest in this policy as a transformative tool for urban development.

The most common question surrounding free public transport is how cities can fund it sustainably. Public transport systems are generally financed through a variety of revenue streams.

Commercial revenues: Passenger fares and subscriptions typically contribute to funding public transport. In most cities, fares account for 17 per cent to 25 per cent of the total operating budget. When cities opt for free transport, this revenue source is removed. However, in smaller cities, where ticket sales play a minor role, the financial impact of eliminating fares is less significant.

Mobility tax (Versement Mobilité): This payroll tax, imposed on businesses with more than 11 employees, serves as the primary funding mechanism for public transport in France. Between 2014 and 2022, it covered about 52 per cent of the operating costs. In cities adopting free transport, adjusting this tax upwards can help offset the loss of fare revenue.

Public subsidies: Public transport is also supported through subventions (grants) and other financial contributions, including those imposed on metropolitan areas and local governments. Collectively, these subsidies and contributions usually cover around 30 per cent of the total operating costs. These funds are essential for maintaining and expanding services, especially when fare revenue is eliminated.

Sustainability

For smaller cities, the cost of offering free public transport is relatively modest. For example, Châteauroux, which has been providing fare-free transport since 2001, incurs an annual cost of just €375,000.

In Dunkerque, a larger city, the annual cost of free transport is €4.5 million, or roughly €23 per resident. These costs are often offset by savings from not having to maintain fare collection infrastructure and the broader benefits of increased public transit usage.

Larger cities face more significant financial challenges. In Montpellier, making transport free costs an estimated €30–40 million annually, and in Île-de-France (which includes Paris), the cost could reach €3 billion per year. In such cases, additional funding through mobility taxes or government subsidies is necessary to sustain these systems.

The benefits of free public transport extend far beyond eliminating fares. It serves as a powerful tool for both social justice and environmental sustainability, helping to address several challenges faced by modern cities.

Cultural

Promoting Social Equality: Free public transport helps low-income households by reducing the financial burden of mobility. In cities like Dunkerque, this policy has been shown to increase residents' purchasing power, making daily life more affordable. By ensuring that everyone, regardless of income, has access to transportation, the policy promotes social inclusion and equal access to opportunities.

Reducing car dependency: One of the primary goals of free public transport is to decrease the reliance on private vehicles, which contribute significantly to urban pollution and congestion. In Dunkerque, nearly 48 per cent of new bus users previously travelled by car, drastically reducing the number of vehicles on the road. This shift leads to cleaner air, quieter streets, and a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

Improving health and safety: Free transport encourages walking and cycling, by making it easier to combine these activities with short bus or tram trips. Additionally, public transport is safer than driving, with fewer accidents and injuries occurring on buses and trams than on roads filled with cars. This makes cities safer and healthier places to live.

Revitalising local economies: By making city centres more accessible, free public transport can boost local economies. More people are likely to visit city centers for shopping, dining, and cultural activities, increasing foot traffic and supporting local businesses. In Dunkerque, the introduction of free public transport has been credited with revitalising the city's downtown area.

Accommodate

While free public transport offers many advantages, it also presents challenges. The most obvious is the financial burden of maintaining and expanding transport services without fare revenue. This is particularly a concern for larger cities, where the costs of operating extensive transport networks are high.

Moreover, free public transport alone may not be enough to significantly reduce car use. It must be complemented by other policies, such as reducing parking availability, lowering speed limits, and improving cycling infrastructure.

Without these additional measures, the full potential of free public transport to reduce car dependency may not be realised.

Another challenge is managing the increased ridership that often results from free transport. In smaller cities, where buses are underutilized, this is less of an issue.

However, in larger cities where public transport is already crowded, additional investments in vehicles and infrastructure are needed to accommodate more passengers.

Future

Free public transport represents a bold, forward-thinking approach to tackling some of the most pressing issues facing modern cities.

It is not simply a matter of eliminating fares—it is a strategy for building a more equitable, sustainable, and resilient society. By making public transport available to all, cities can reduce reliance on cars, cut emissions, and improve accessibility for everyone.

While there are challenges, particularly in financing and scaling up these systems, cities such as Dunkerque, Montpellier, and Châteauroux have shown that free public transport is both viable and beneficial.

As more cities explore this policy, France is well-positioned to lead the way in demonstrating how free public transport can be a cornerstone of a greener, fairer urban future.

In embracing free public transport, France is taking meaningful strides toward achieving its climate goals, improving public health, and fostering more inclusive urban environments. This is a policy that not only addresses environmental concerns but also enhances the everyday lives of city residents. Free public transport is not just a good idea—it is a necessary one for the future.

This Author

Jérôme Serodio is an activist with La France Insoumise, a prominent left-wing political movement in France. He represents the party within the Collective for the Development and Free Public Transport of Grenoble, advocating for accessible and sustainable mobility solutions for all. Additionally, Jérôme serves as a spokesperson for the Union for Zero Fares and Public Transport Development (Union pour la Gratuité et le Développement des Transports Publics), where he works to promote free public transportation. Alongside his activism, Jérôme is an embedded software engineer in the energy management and automation domain, combining technical expertise with a commitment to social and environmental justice.