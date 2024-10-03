Abolish exploitation

Exploitation can be defined as the treatment of a living being, or anything pertaining to a living being, as a form of property.

Exploitation exists wherever an entity has power over another to the extent that they can make use of that entity in ways that they choose, irrespective of the entity’s interests or feelings.

READ: Fury as farm retains RSPCA welfare mark

Gary Francione (2021) has argued that animals have a moral right not to be exploited - that is, not to be used for food, clothing, sport or any other purpose that is not to the benefit of the animal.

Labour

All animals, both human and non-human, are sentient beings, which means they have feelings and minds of a kind, and an interest in continuing to live. For this reason, all sentient beings deserve to be free from exploitation.

They should not be bought or sold, let alone killed; the ownership of animals should be phased out over time, and animals should, so far as practicable, be left to follow their own paths through life.

One of Francione’s key lines of argument is that "the property status of animals cannot help but result in devaluing or ignoring animal interests, and make equal consideration [of their intrinsic value as sentient beings] impossible as a practical matter." (p61)

He compares this animal slavery with human slavery and finds similar arguments for and against the institution.

What he doesn’t do, however, is to compare animal exploitation with the exploitation of human labour. Under capitalism, workers hire out their labour power in return for wages.

Slavery

Hiring can be in terms of ownership and control of a portion either of a worker’s time (e.g. a 40-hour week) or of what the worker produces (e.g. goods or services). A worker’s time or product is therefore employed or used and appropriated by another (known as an employer).

Typically, the employer decides what work is done in the periods of time for which the employee is hired, and owns at least part and often all of what the employee produces in that time.

This is clearly a form of exploitation as defined above: what is exploited is the labour power of the worker, which is being used by the employer as they see fit.

Marx called this ‘wage slavery’, in explicit analogy with chattel slavery, the difference being that under chattel slavery the whole of a human being is exploited, whereas under wage slavery exploitation is limited to a human’s role as a worker.

Animal exploitation is more akin to chattel slavery than wage slavery. Domesticated animals are typically owned by humans, they are the property of humans, so they can be treated more or less as their owners see fit - as with chattel slaves.

Rights