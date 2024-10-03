Fury as farm retains RSPCA welfare mark

Animal welfare campaigners have called on the RSPCA to end its assurance scheme after the charity confirmed it had reinstated a “chicken-catching gang” that had been caught on camera meting out abuse to thousands of birds.

READ: Abolish exploitation now!

Farmworkers employed by AD Harvey's abattoir in Norfolk caught as many as 30,000 hens sourced from farms in Leicestershire, Kent, Oxfordshire, and Bedfordshire in a single night and crammed into crates, according to an undercover investigation by Animal Justice Project in October last year.

The abattoir had RSPCA Assured approval. The quality mark was suspended after the AJP investigation was made public. However, it has now been reinstated.

Cruel

The RSPCA sent an email to Animal Justice Project last month defending its decision, claiming that AD Harvey had made "significant changes to improve bird welfare" and had passed all relevant assessments.

The charity stated: “As an animal welfare charity, we are duty-bound to help improve the welfare of farm animals, including assisting those who have erred in making things right for the benefit of the animals."

The latest revelation comes during a widespread backlash regarding the charity’s farm animal welfare standards, highlighted by The Ecologist along with the Mirror, the Independent and BBC News.

This had led to renewed calls for the main RSPCA to sever links with the assured scheme and stop allowing its name and brand to be used from a coalition of more than 60 NGOs, celebrities, former RSPCA board members and vets.

Claire Palmer, director of Animal Justice Project, said: “There is no humane way to catch tens of thousands of chickens at breakneck speeds in the middle of the night. This is an inherently cruel process and these products should never bear the RSPCA Assured label.

Violence

“The RSPCA’s claim that AD Harvey has improved after these egregious acts is simply not credible. Its assurance scheme has failed time and time again. How can the public trust RSPCA Assured when such blatant abuses are permitted to continue?"

Animal Justice Project's investigation into AD Harvey in 2023 exposed disturbing instances of cruelty. The undercover footage, captured at Kettleby Farm in Leicestershire, shows some of the most shocking scenes ever documented by AJP.