'The Last of Us' fungus found in Scotland

A rare fungus that turns its spider victims into ‘zombies’ is among more than 650 species recorded by community project set up to survey the wildlife of Scotland’s rainforest.

The Gibellula fungus is a type of Cordycipitaceae, and part of the same family as the Cordyceps fungus made famous by video game and TV series, The Last of Us.

Once it latches onto a host, the Gibellula eats the spider from the inside out leaving the exoskeleton whole. A fruiting body then erupts out to spread further spores and claim its next victim.

Two examples of this fungus have now been found by amateur naturalist Ben Mitchell as part of the West Cowal Habitat Restoration Project, which is managed by Argyll Countryside Trust (ACT).

The project aims to restore the rare temperate rainforest that grows across the peninsulas of Kilfinan and Colintraive, which includes the Kyles of Bute National Scenic Area.

Other species discovered include colourful slime moulds, glow-worms, moths, butterflies, orchids and even jellyfish. Volunteers have also found wildlife that’s unique to temperate rainforests including rare lichens, mosses and liverworts.

Ben said: “It’s been great to be part of this project, and I’ve found so many species, but my favourite by far has definitely been the Gibellula fungus.

“It’s part of a group of fungi that are known for turning their victims into ‘zombies’, compelling them to act in a certain way before killing them. Gibellula seems to make spiders move to the underside of leaves, before sticking them there.

"It’s maybe so that when they fruit, the spores are protected from the rain, and can drop onto other unsuspecting spiders more easily. It’s a bit grim, but it’s all part of the remarkable natural world!"

He added: “There have been around 10 records of the Gibellula in Scotland over the last 70 years or so, and I can add two to that tally. It shows just how rich our temperate rainforest is, but also the importance of going out there and just looking and recording wildlife. You really never know what you’re going to find next.”

Wildlife is often under-recorded in Scotland, particularly in remote sites, but volunteers for the West Cowal project are identifying more species almost every day.

These include specialists that indicate rainforest habitat, such as Wilson’s filmy fern, yellow specklebelly lichen, plumb-fruited felt lichen, frilly-fruited jelly-skin lichen, and hazel gloves fungus.

Ian Dow, a woodland coordinator with ACT, set up the recording project using the online platform iNaturalist.

He said: “The focus of the West Cowal project will be habitat restoration, particularly rhododendron control and deer management. But with all restoration projects like this, it’s important to know what’s been lost and what remains so that you can monitor your progress.

“The terrain in this part of the world can be challenging, and the area to be covered is huge, so there haven’t been any proper surveys done here since the 1980s. Back then, the woods were badly affected by acid rain, which had a negative impact on the really rare and special species we find in Scotland's rainforest.

“Now acid rain has been reduced, so it’s a perfect time to look again, and I think it’s fair to say that we’ve all been blown away by what we’re finding! The local community has really come together on this project, and are so passionate about their local rainforest. We couldn’t have done this without them.”

Scotland’s rainforest is made up of ancient woodlands that grow within a zone in the west where there’s a high level of rainfall and where it remains relatively mild all year. They’re home to hundreds of species of mosses, liverworts and lichens, and support rare birds and butterflies. As little as 30,000 hectares of this habitat remains in Scotland.

The West Cowal Habitat Restoration Project is one of eight projects adopted by the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest (ASR), a partnership of 24 organisations that are working together to restore Scotland’s rainforest. The ASR projects cover almost 300,000ha, or just over 15 per cent of the zone in which rainforest can grow, with more in development.

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist.