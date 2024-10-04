RSPCA: stop assuring animal cruelty

Trust in the RSPCA drops significantly when the public is made aware of undercover investigation footage showing shocking conditions on RSPCA Assured farms - such as animals crammed into factory farms, pens filled with excrement, and animals left to die from disease, injury, starvation and dehydration.

A new survey of 2,000 UK participants commissioned by the For Charlie campaign asked respondents to watch a video showing recent undercover footage of RSPCA Assured farms, secured by Animal Rising and other pro-animal organisations.

Dr. Robert Udale, public research lead at Animal Think Tank, who was commissioned to conduct the study by the For Charlie campaign, said: “The public’s trust in the RSPCA Assured scheme has been compromised, with the majority of respondents calling for immediate change.

Resignation

"As animal welfare continues to rise in the public consciousness, the RSPCA faces increasing pressure to align its practices with its mission and regain public trust. The RSPCA has a critical opportunity here to listen to public sentiment by dropping the Assured scheme and promoting a plant-based future.”

The survey results suggest a third of the public believe we should stop farming animals altogether. And after watching the video, half of respondents assert that the scheme contradicts the RSPCA’s mission to prevent cruelty to animals.

The survey results have been released alongside an open letter to the RSPCA asking them to drop the Assured scheme and promote a kinder plant-based future. The letter is signed by celebrities including Joanna Lumley, Moby, Bryan Adams and Will Young and backed by 60 pro-animal organisations including Animal Aid, Animal Justice Project and PETA.

Brian May resigned as vice president of the animal charity just last week after signing the open letter and citing his support for the For Charlie campaign in his resignation letter.

Products

The letter states that the RSPCA Assured scheme is failing to ensure the wellbeing of farmed animals, it is welfare-washing animal cruelty, and it is misleading the public that animals can be farmed without cruelty.

The survey shows that when the public is made aware of the truth behind RSPCA Assured farms, a significant percentage agree with concerns raised in the open letter by the For Charlie campaign

The investigation video compares RSPCA Assured promotional adverts with distressing footage from the farms it certifies. This stark contrast has fuelled debate in the mainstream media and on social media.

Chris Sherwood, the chief executive of the RSPCA, said in a response to the For Charlie campaign: “We all agree that things just aren’t good enough for farmed animals right now.

"We know that the only way to make real and lasting change for farmed animals is to drastically reduce the number of animals farmed and the amount of animal products we eat.