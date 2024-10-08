Reasons to be cheerful

I'm on a wing with a load of 'lifers' - people serving life sentences. "So, how long are you in for?" one approached me and asked a while ago. "Five years," I said. "Ah, that's not long," he replied.

I have done hundreds of public talks about our situation, and I used to remind people that we don't live in Egypt. No one is going to get their fingernails pulled out.

A colleague while I was at researching at King's College in London studied trade union activity in Egypt before Tahrir Square. He would sit in a room in Cairo with a circle of guys, most of whom had scars on their faces. They had all been tortured. Shortly afterwards, the revolution happened.

Moral

The problem is not "state oppression" but those on "our side" who do the work of the "oppressor" by endlessly giving reasons why resistance "will not work."

When I did strategy work for Extinction Rebellion in 2019, the biggest headache wasn't police oppression: it was having semi-informed "left" journalists and other hangers-on who opined that the civil resistance model we used was no good because it was rooted in Erica Chenoweth's research in authoritarian regimes. As if people in such contexts live on a different planet!

In their cynicism, they have now adopted the opposite argument: the model doesn't work precisely because we now live in a more authoritarian regime.

This is what I call the Aaron Bastani syndrome. Whatever happens, you refuse to leave the privilege of your journalistic gaze. When I challenged him to lead a march, he responded, "I don't think that would be wise."

This aversion to taking any real moral responsibility for the state of the world by those who claim to speak for us is far worse than any "state oppression".

Ideology

Given that I did nearly a decade of research at KCL on the relationship between levels of oppression and resistance, let me give you my one-line response to the question, "Does state oppression hinder social movements?": there is no relation.

Successful movement building and popular political power are functions of internal culture - ideology, organisation, and leadership. Of course, there is a case that external repression has an impact, but if there is a signal, it is very much lost in the noise of other factors.

So why do our "left" and "liberal" commentators get it so wrong? Another one-line answer would be that they are materialists.

They look at the world in the same way as a capitalist: more repression (cost) in, less activism (money left) out. As such, they are the most effective agents for the neoliberal regime—the obscene ideology that humanity is just stuff. Dead stuff. You shouldn't lead a march because you will lose things—clicks, reputation, liberties.