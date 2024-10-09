Arctic impacts on UK 'worsening'

Dr Jennifer Francis of the Woodwell Climate Research Institute in the US is a leading expert on the changing processes that are a resulting from the increased warming in the Arctic region.

For years, Dr Francis has produced studies that indicate strong links between human induced global heating and how the Arctic region interacts with the climate system in the Northern Hemisphere.

Her recent research published in Nature shows that as the sea-ice melting in the Arctic Ocean continues, the larger expanses of open water are driving evaporation that in turn is fuelling large increases in rain and snow across the northern hemisphere.

Collapses

Dr Francis told The Ecologist: ‘We looked at the difference between how it used to be in the winter and how it is now, typically, in the winter and calculated how much additional evaporation has occurred from the open water.

"Having so much more open water now means that evaporation has increased quite a bit because we get very little evaporation from ice… the Arctic is one of those places where the evaporation will be used for precipitation.

"So knowing that we've got that extra precipitation, the question we were looking at is, what happens to it? Where does it go? And… can we actually track that moisture that comes from the areas where the sea ice has disappeared, and find out where that precipitation is occurring more heavily now?"

One intriguing discovery from the study shows that there is a feedback that increases the amount of snowfall over Greenland.

The rapid melt of the Greenland ice sheet is a major cause of concern because it can contribute up to seven metres of sea-level rise if it collapses entirely. Can this feedback significantly reduce the rate of ice loss on Greenland?

Dangerous

Dr Francis explained: ‘We did measure an increase in precipitation from this source of moisture over the Arctic. It is small compared to what comes in from the Atlantic Ocean, but anywhere where there is more snow falling … it is going to affect how much reflected solar there will be later in the spring.

"If there's more snow then it will be slower for that snow to melt, and it will mean that it will be a brighter surface in the spring when the sun comes out, and so it will reflect more energy back to outer space longer.

"But, greenhouse gas warming is winning that battle and that is why we are seeing the snow cover in the spring disappear ever earlier because of the warming."

The research shows that there is greater precipitation falling on a broad range of northern hemisphere countries such as the UK, Canada, Scandinavia and even Siberia.

In some areas these can increase snowfall in mountainous areas which is welcome but in others they can create dangerous impacts for communities.

Thunderstorms

This has already been witnessed when increased snowfall eventually melts and causes extreme flooding in unprepared areas, or when heavy persistent rains overwhelm drainage infrastructure not used to these more extreme deluges.