A labour of love?

Restoration

With promises for no new coal licences and a ban on fracking, plans to upgrade the national grid in support of the rapid expansion aim to aid development of clean energy sources.



As well as this, Labour has pledged to restore some of the nation’s natural ecosystems through means of reforestation and biodiversity initiatives.

Restoration is undoubtedly a key component of the country’s wider strategy to address the climate crisis. Yet, new research from The Wildlife Trust highlights the scale and nuance of the task at hand. Underscoring the breadth and intensity of the environmental threats the UK faces.



However, new findings from The Wildlife Trust and the University of Oxford reveal that these efforts may prove more complicated than anticipated.

Efficiency

Research shows that since 2008, The Wildlife Trust have restored 60,000 hectares of peatland, a vital carbon sink, but this significant contribution is largely absent from government net-zero figures.

While peatland restoration is critical to capturing carbon and reducing emissions, the government’s current target of restoring 32,000 hectares annually falls short of the 67,000 recommended by the Climate Change Committee.

Much of the restoration work - especially in Northern Ireland - is undercounted, the research suggests, with further investment and transparency needed to accurately reflect the UK’s progress in emission reduction.

As restoration gets underway, the scale and accuracy of data recording must be maintained to ensure climate goals are handled with consideration and efficiency.

Embracing Nature, a recent report published by The Wildlife Trust, has disclosed drought as the most pressing risk to the UK’s nature reserves for the subsequent 30 years.

Urgency

Critical habitats such as woodlands, peatlands, wetlands and coastal ecosystems are at significant risk of damage and even eradication by means of climate-driven pressures, such as heat waves and wildfires.

Pollution, invasive species and habitat fragmentation follow closely behind as high risk threats, the latter largely lacking in Labour’s sustainability targets.



A significant report, the findings offer a representative map across the country, as The Wildlife Trust manages 98,500 hectares of key habitat across all areas of the UK.

What is evident is the urgency for Labour to prepare to adapt to climate change; based on a trajectory of 2°C warming by 2100, almost half of The Wildlife Trust’s 2,600 reserves will be in areas of extreme wildfire risk with three-quarters experiencing a rise of 1.5°C in summer temperatures in the next 25 years.

With 91 per cent of conservationists surveyed identifying drought as the top threat to nature reserves, it is clear that climate change is already reshaping the UK’s natural landscape.

Savannah

Calls to commit £3 billion a year urge Labour to address these growing risks, not only prioritising emission reduction, but also urgent adaptation measures.

Signalling gaps in Labour’s plans, The Wildlife Trust have called on the UK Government to also commit to escalate measures and investment in adaptation for nature and nature-based solutions to at least £3 billion per year up to 2030, greater bespoke support services for organisations; to transfer responsibility for adaptation policy coordination from Defra to the Cabinet Office; immediately unblock and enact delayed policies from the previous administration that will improve environmental resilience such as a ban on peat in horticulture; enabling beaver release licences and incorporating climate resilience into the new land use framework; and lastly to maintain the ban on sand-eel fishing in the North Sea.

These delayed policies represent a key test for the new government: can Labour move quickly to address long-standing issues and match their rhetoric with concrete action?

The challenges facing Labour in the UK are mirrored by escalating environmental crises across the globe.

In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is battling severe droughts and wildfires which have devastated millions of hectares of the Amazon rainforest this year alone, with fires also ravaging the Pantanal wetlands and Cerrado savannah.

Action

Critical for absorbing carbon dioxide, these unique ecosystems are now burning at a rate that threatens their ability to mitigate global warming.

As Labour takes on its domestic environmental agenda, it must also engage with the global context.

The destruction of the Amazon, the "lungs of the Earth", illustrates the interconnected nature of environmental damage. Labour’s leadership must be judged not only by its domestic achievements but also by its role in fostering international cooperation.

While carbon emissions dominate climate discussions, Labour must also address the alarming rise in methane levels, which have spiked by 20 per cent in the past two decades.

Methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas than CO₂, albeit shorter-lived, making it a key target for immediate action.

Navigate

Emissions from agriculture, fossil fuels, and waste are the primary culprits, with recent data showing that methane emissions have surged, especially over the last five years.

Cutting methane emissions could slow climate change significantly if tackled promptly through strategies such as leak repairs and improved waste management​. This is featured in Labour’s current promises, though could be a central component to critical change.

Labour’s green ambitions are being tested in the courts. In a landmark ruling, the High Court blocked the UK’s first planned coal mine in over 30 years - a project approved by the previous Conservative government in Cumbria.

The court decision, welcomed by environmental campaigners, hinged on the unsustainable environmental impact of burning coal, despite the mine's claim of "net zero" operations through overseas carbon offsets.

This ruling sets a precedent for Labour, which must now navigate the political and economic complexities of phasing out fossil fuels while promoting green jobs and transitioning communities reliant on traditional industries.

Resilience

Echoed across industry figures, it is clear “nature-based solutions are now nature-based necessities.” Labour’s green plan must not only focus on mitigating climate change but also helping ecosystems adapt.

Restorative work on temperate rainforests, enhancing natural flood defences, upholding the current ban on sand-eel fishing in the North Sea (a measure crucial for marine ecosystem resilience), and protection of marine wildlife are actions urged by The Wildlife Trust and hold strong potential for significant change.

Labour’s policy proposals for nature-friendly farming and circular economy initiatives are also vital. Public engagement and participation will be essential, requiring both education campaigns and economic incentives to shift consumer and producer behaviour.

Labour’s success in tackling climate change will depend on a multifaceted approach that integrates sustained investment, robust policymaking and community engagement and preparation.

By fostering collaboration across government sectors, the administration can develop innovative, integrated solutions that address emission reduction, ecosystem restoration and ultimately climate resilience.

Rhetoric

Exploring diverse funding mechanisms - such as green bonds and public-private partnerships - could be the key to financing these initiatives.

Establishing clear metrics for monitoring progress and ensuring accountability will not only enhance transparency but also build public trust in the government’s commitments.

Promoting education and awareness will further empower communities to participate actively in climate action, creating a grassroots movement that complements top-down strategies for Labour.

Investing in cutting-edge green technologies and research will drive the advancements necessary for adapting to climate challenges. With the world watching, can the new government turn its rhetoric into lasting, impactful action?

This Author

Maddy Smith is a freelance journalist with a passion for environmental issues and sustainable urban development.