Shadow as sanctuary

Climate change disproportionately affects minorities and low-income groups. Not only because they are adversely exposed to natural disasters, but also inadequately shielded from the elements, including the sun.

Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do the Right Thing opens on three title cards. Place – Brooklyn, New York. Time – Present. Weather – Hot as shit!

Both the directions in the screenplay and dialogue from the characters repeatedly mention that this story takes place on the “hottest day of the summer.”

Rigged

And for good reason. Rising temperatures are meant to serve as both a metaphor for and contributing factor to rising tension between the African, Italian, and Asian American residents of Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant or “Bed-Stuy” neighborhood – tensions which, by the end of the film, culminate in a full-blown race riot, the destruction of a local pizzeria, and the death of a Black man at the hands of white police officers.

Upon closer inspection, the ominous way Lee describes summer heat foreshadows the film’s violent and apocalyptic climax. “Don’t work too hard,” Mother Sister, the neighborhood matriarch, tells pizza delivery boy Mookie, played by Lee himself, “it’s gonna be hot as the Devil.”

“If this hot weather continues,” warns ML, one of three elderly men who spent their days lounging on the stoop, and who together are meant to represent the chorus of ancient Greek theater, “it will surely melt the polar caps and the whole wide world – the parts that ain’t water already – will be flooded.”

At multiple points, Lee describes the sun as “white-hot,” an obvious nod to themes of discrimination and social injustice.

Ironically – tragically – the only person who appears unfazed by the heat is Radio Raheem, the aforementioned victim of police brutality, a timeless stand-in for Michael Griffith, George Floyd, and countless other real-world victims of a system rigged against them.

Exhaustion

“By the way he’s dressed,” the script reads, “it could be fall, not the hottest day of the year. But you could never tell it from him. He’s too cool.”

Lee is far from the only person to draw a connection between urban climate and race relations.

From James Baldwin’s 1962 novel Another Country (“The sun was going down, but the heat had not lessened. The stone and steel and wood and brick and asphalt which had soaked in the heat all day would be giving it back all night”) to Chance the Rapper’s 2013 song Paranoia (“Cause everybody dies in the summer / Wanna say ya goodbyes, tell them while it’s spring. / I heard everybody’s dying in the summer, so pray to God for a little more spring”), there is no shortage of artists – black or otherwise – who use oppressive heat as shorthand for the oppression of minority groups.