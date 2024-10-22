'A cage is a cage'

Like most kids, I grew up loving animals. We’re born free from prejudice when it comes to other animals, and to a child, a horse is just as special as a pig and a chicken is as lovable as a dog.

We’re led to believe that the picture-book representations of them snuggled in straw-filled barns are true and that they’re cared for by farmers.

READ: RSPCA: stop assuring animal cruelty

I believed in the work of the Royal Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and the erroneous idea that using animals is okay as long they’re treated well. I conducted my first RSPCA fundraiser aged 11 and volunteered in rescue and rehabilitation for a local branch some years later.

Exploited

Eventually, I was elected to the RSPCA board of trustees. I worked alongside individuals like Richard Ryder, who coined the term “speciesism”. I served on the board for 10 years and on the RSPCA Assured board for nine.

Initially, I was proud to contribute to one of the world’s best-known animal welfare organisations. But the more I learned, the more disillusioned I became.

I started to realise that promoting animal welfare doesn’t address the right of all sentient beings not to be commodified - but rather perpetuates and normalises their use, which inevitably involves cruelty.

Welfare legislation may be intended to improve the lives of exploited animals, but even these marginal standards can only be enforced with regular inspections, which are in reality all too rare.

Kind

Confronted with the fact that welfare standards merely serve to make humans more comfortable with using animals so they can continue to benefit from their exploitation and death, I started to understand the truth of the matter.

After being vegetarian for over 30 years, I had to confront the realisation that I was speciesist. I was consuming products of suffering in the form of dairy and eggs – and that was a lightbulb moment which led me to go vegan.

I started to see that the RSPCA was hypocritical, too, given that it campaigns to end cruelty to cats and dogs yet accepts – and even promotes – the exploitation of animals on farms.

The organisation’s new tag line is “for every kind”, but it seems that animals considered to be companions are the only ones it deems worthy of protection. Meanwhile, countless others suffer in the meat, egg, dairy, wool, and other industries – often under the misleading RSPCA Assured label.

Protecting

As dozens of exposés old and new prove, “higher welfare” facilities still allow the confinement of sentient beings to filthy, crowded factory farm conditions.