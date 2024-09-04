Pollution hotspots 'threaten health and habitat'

A staggering one in four neighbourhoods in England (27.5 per cent) breach multiple pollution thresholds that are unsafe for wildlife, new research by Friends of the Earth has found.

The analysis identifies ‘pollution hotspots’ where water, air, noise and light pollution converge at levels that are threatening the future survival of a host of iconic native species, including pollinating bees and native bats.

Pollution hotspots are areas experiencing damaging levels of pollution across four sources including: waterways where raw sewage was dumped for over 336 hours in 2023 or where the ecological health is rated ‘bad’ or ‘poor’; air pollution levels that exceed World Health Organisation guidelines; and artificial light and intrusive noise that disrupt wildlife.

Fatigued

Air pollution is linked to 25,000 people’s deaths annually in England, making it the biggest environmental threat to public health. It is especially dangerous for children, whose lungs are still developing, older people and those with chronic respiratory or heart conditions.

Destiny Boka Batesa lives in Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, the constituency which comes fourth in Friends of the Earth’s ranking of pollution hotspots.

They founded Choked Up with a group of London sixth formers who were dismayed at the disproportionate impact of air pollution on black and brown working-class communities in urban areas in 2020.

Destiny said: “A lot of air pollution campaigners live near so called ‘red routes’ – roads which make up only five per cent of London’s roadways, but carry up to 30 per cent of the city’s traffic – where we’re constantly plagued by air and noise pollution as cars constantly drive past our houses, and even light pollution to a degree. All of these affect our quality of life.

“I have a chronic illness which is worsened by the air pollution in my local area. While my chronic condition is genetic, air pollution worsens it and makes me feel fatigued and constantly ill.

Failed

“Growing up, a lot of friends or family either had chronic illnesses or asthma. It was like many of us were all living only at 75 percent capacity – which already puts you at a disadvantage – and it isn’t fair when you pile on the social inequalities we were already facing.

“I often felt forced to get used to this, but I realised that just because something is common, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s either normal or good. I know my friends and family have been held back by things we can’t control, but air pollution is not one of those things, we can act on it.”