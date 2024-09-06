GB Energy Bill 'must be bolder'

The Labour government's GB Energy Bill marks a welcome stride towards a greener future, particularly in its commitment to achieving net zero emissions from the electricity grid by 2030.

As one of the newly elected Green Party MPs, I'm heartened to see this legislation progress just two months after the election.

However, while we applaud this urgency, MPs must now ensure the limited government funding for GB Energy will truly address the climate emergency we face.

Biodiversity

The green energy revolution unfolding before us is exhilarating, with the government committed to 100 per cent clean electricity by 2030.

The GB Energy Bill currently going through Parliament provides crucial support to accelerate renewable development, offering the sector the confidence it needs to invest and innovate.

Yet, as the legislation progresses, we have a golden opportunity to make sure it has the biggest impact possible – and the greatest benefit for people.

First, we must recognise that the climate and nature crises are inextricably linked. It's disappointing that the Bill doesn't give GB Energy a remit to contribute to nature's recovery alongside accelerating renewable energy delivery.

A nature recovery duty would ensure we meet our climate targets while also contributing to biodiversity goals set under the Environment Act.

Impact

It would mean automatically incorporating wildlife-friendly design into renewable energy projects from the outset - and I would like to see farming-friendly designs built in too. Best for the climate, best for nature, and best value for money.

Second, there's a glaring omission in the proposed legislation: a failure to explicitly rule out GB Energy getting involved in drilling and burning fossil fuels.

Ed Miliband has shown leadership on keeping new fossil fuels in the ground, including taking steps towards blocking the Rosebank oil field.

But we must use the GB Energy Bill to further reduce the UK's exposure to price volatility and protect households from energy price shocks – making it crystal clear that GB Energy will not facilitate, encourage or invest in any fossil fuel energy projects. Not a penny of GB Energy funds should go towards fossil fuels.

Third, the Bill overlooks the vital role of community energy – energy projects owned and controlled by local communities. These projects have a real impact and enormous potential, and yet community energy isn't even mentioned in the legislation.

Poverty

We need community energy representation in GB Energy's governance structures, a mechanism to ensure funds reach community energy cooperatives, and a clear plan for communities to feel the full benefit of the renewable revolution.

The government has indicated it wants to see this sector grow 10 to 15 times larger - let's make sure GB Energy supports this ambition.

Moreover, while the inclusion of energy efficiency in GB Energy’s remit is welcome, we need assurances that it won't be treated as an afterthought.

The government hasn’t yet articulated any policy about enabling home insulation across the country, despite it being the surest way of lifting people out of fuel poverty and permanently reducing energy demand.

Squeeze

Rolling out street-by-street home insulation is crucial for lowering energy bills, enhancing energy security, and improving public health.

There's no better investment in our energy system than reducing the wasted energy leaking out of our windows, walls and roofs.

The energy sector is fundamental to decarbonising our economy, and I commend the government for prioritising this legislation. GB Energy has the potential to be a game-changer in our energy transition.

As MPs debate this Bill, let's seize the opportunity to make it even more ambitious and squeeze as much value out of every single pound invested in addressing the climate and nature challenges we face.

This Author

Adrian Ramsay MP is a Green party co-leader.