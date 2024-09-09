Poorer pupils suffer 'nature gap'

Pupils in UK schools are missing out on regular opportunities to experience nature that have been found to improve mental well-being and attainment, despite the hard work of many passionate teachers.

This is the key finding from a new report published today by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) as children go back to school after the summer holidays.

New research in the Schools for Nature report, conducted by The Education Company, and with input from 1,885 schools across the UK, shows that only 24 per cent of schools provide daily opportunities for pupils to experience nature.

Habits

Tanya Steele, CEO at WWF, said: “Schools and teachers have a vital and unique role to play in building children’s connection with nature – helping them learn about the wonder of the natural world and how to protect it.

“Getting out into nature is good for our physical and mental wellbeing too – and it doesn’t have to cost the Earth. Bringing nature into the playground, even in small ways, can give pupils a chance to learn and connect with the natural world around them.”

Shannon Kingston, Ark Tindall Primary, said: “As our curriculum intent at Ark Tindal is to have pupils leave the school with a relentless curiosity of the world around them, we knew we needed to build confidence and a positive attitude about outdoor learning within our teaching staff.”

Jacqui Sellers, Weydon School, said: “We are doing all we can to integrate the natural world into our school environment, teaching the next generation the importance of protecting it but also reaping the benefits to student wellbeing.

"We are all aware of the mental health challenges of young people and evidence shows that people with a strong connection with nature are typically happier in life; we aim to give students this knowledge and embed habits that stand them in good stead for the future.

Affluence

"Whether it’s a space to calm, reflection or learning, our wildlife garden is a wonderful addition to our school made possible through the dedication of parents and students.”

The report also reveals that as pupils progress from primary to secondary school, the likelihood of experiencing nature on a daily basis at school diminishes, dropping from 30 per cent to 12 per cent.

As many as 56 per cent of secondary schools said they don’t offer any outdoor learning to any pupils. Beyond the school gate, 79 per cent of parents in the UK believe their children's screentime has gone up since the pandemic.

The report data also reveals a 'nature gap’ between schools in better-off and more deprived areas.

While 52 per cent of students in state schools with a low percentage of free school meals are given daily opportunities to experience nature, only 18 per cent attending state schools with a high percentage of free school meals have these opportunities.