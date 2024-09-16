'We need to restore ecosystems'

The British Government is being urged to “boldly commit” to rewilding 30 per cent of land and seas by 2030, as polling shows high levels of support for the approach.

Charity Rewilding Britain is also urging the new Labour Government to expand nature-based jobs and businesses, boost access to nature for people to benefit health and well-being, empower communities to lead the way with rewilding, and create a “game-changing” shift in rewilding funding and investment.

The call comes on the back of polling of more than 2,200 people by YouGov for Rewilding Britain which suggests that more than 83 per cent of people support rewilding, a slight increase on 81 per cent in polling in 2021.

Jobs

The polling, carried out shortly before the general election, also found that three-quarters of people thought politicians should be doing more to reverse the decline of nature in Britain.

The figures showed 28 per cent of those quizzed supported up to 10 per cent of the country’s land being rewilded, a further 22 per cent backed 11-20 per cent rewilding and 12 per cent wanted to see 21-30 per cent of the land given over to rewilding.

According to Rewilding Britain, rewilding is the large-scale restoration of nature to the point it can take care of itself, by bringing back habitats and natural processes and, where appropriate, reintroducing lost species such as beavers.

It has proved controversial in some quarters, amid concerns it is switching land away from food production, but supporters say rewilded land can also produce food such as free-range meat, provide jobs and boost the local economy through ecotourism.

Rewilding Britain points to an increase in jobs at projects within its “rewilding network” of nearly 1,000 schemes across Britain.

Wildlife

Full-time equivalent jobs across 13 major rewilding projects in Scotland increased from 24 before rewilding began to 123, including at Trees For Life’s 4,000-hectare Dundreggan estate, where new jobs include specialised tree nursery staff, volunteer co-ordinators and roles running the Rewilding Centre.

And in England and Wales, jobs across 50 sites increased from 162 to 312, the charity said.

For example at Knepp Wildland in West Sussex, jobs increased from 24 pre-rewilding to 96, including new roles in communications, education and retail.

Rewilding Britain’s chief executive Rebecca Wrigley also said the kind of land the charity envisaged for rewilding was either highly marginal farmland or grouse-shooting or deerstalking estates – and could still produce food.

Rewilded land could also produce timber and other products, while there was evidence that fully-protected marine areas created a “spill-over effect” with the boost to wildlife increasing the productivity of surrounding seas, she said.

Finance

Ms Wrigley warned that farming was increasingly being hit by climate change and nature declines. “We would like to see rewilding recognised and seen as a viable, productive use of the land and sea in facing the challenges of the 21st century,” she said.