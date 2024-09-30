Farm antibiotics threat to health

UK supermarkets need stronger policies to ensure suppliers do not misuse antibiotics on livestock, campaigners have warned.

The Alliance to Save Our Antibiotics (ASOA) examined published and publicly available information on the antibiotic policies of the UK’s 10 biggest supermarkets.

Farmers in many countries use antibiotics to mitigate the increased risk of disease among livestock in intensive farming conditions.

Disease

However, overuse on farm animals can cause bacteria to mutate into superbugs that are resistant to antibiotics, posing risks to human health.

New regulations were introduced in the UK in May to restrict antibiotics in farming so they can no longer be used to compensate for poor hygiene, inadequate animal husbandry or poor farm management practices.

But ASOA found that most supermarkets appear to only have policies that cover their own-brand goods and not branded foods, which can include imported meat, fish, dairy and eggs.

While their policies generally say suppliers must use good animal husbandry and farm management to minimise the need for antibiotics, supermarkets are frequently allowing them to use intensive-farming methods known to cause higher levels of disease and of antibiotic use, the report said.

Threats

Coilin Nunan, a policy and science manager at ASOA, said: “Globally, it is estimated that about two-thirds of all antibiotics are used in farm animals.

“Yet supermarkets are often not checking whether imported food they are selling has been produced with routine antibiotic use.

“This is unfair on UK farmers, who are held to higher standards. More importantly, it is a threat to the health of consumers.”

The report, published on Friday, came a day after world leaders met at the UN general assembly in New York on Thursday where they discussed the alarming rise in antibiotic resistance.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described the rise of antimicrobial resistance as “one of the top global public health and development threats”.

Broiler

In its report, ASOA ranked supermarkets on a set of criteria, which included their policies on antibiotic use, the produce these policies cover, whether they have a target to cut antibiotic use and whether they monitor antibiotics in their supply chain.

Marks & Spencer came out on top in the ranking system with Waitrose and Tesco scoring highly in joint second place.

The report found that Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are the only supermarkets to fully ban the powerful antibiotic colistin, which WHO said should be reserved as a drug of last resort for human use.

Meanwhile, Waitrose and Tesco only partly achieved this, the report added.

Most supermarkets continue to sell fast-growing breeds of broiler chickens, which require six to nine times more antibiotics for each bird than slower-growing breeds.