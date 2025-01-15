Prison is criminal

Dear Shabana Mahmood,

We write to you in response to your department's proposed reviews to reform the prison system and in the context of the national conversation sparked by the current capacity crisis in the prison estate.

We are serving prisoners in HMP Send and we wanted to write to you with an inside perspective. We welcome the reviews that are to take place.

The increasingly punitive sentencing and treatment of people in the legal system is causing immeasurable harm to people inside and outside of prison and this must change.

Unshakeable

Firstly, it must be recognised that these reviews have been set up out of necessity in response to the unmanageable overcrowding in the prison estate.

Reaching this crisis of capacity of course compels a response, but we must name the fact that this is not just a crisis of capacity, it is an exposure of the structural violence at the heart of the UK legal system.

Therefore, whilst it is obvious that overcrowding is a big problem, we outrightly reject the proposal that solutions include building more prisons and, “exploring tougher punishments outside of prison”.

The root of this crisis is not the prison estate in isolation, but the unshakeable belief in punishment underpinning our justice system and the structural inequality in the way that punishment is meted out.

Punishment does not make society safer or reduce crime. You don't have to take our word for it, numerous studies, statistics and real world examples bear this out.

Positive

Many people convicted of crimes are already familiar with punishment to the trauma of abuse, poverty and racism. The majority of the time it is these things that have led them to commit crimes or be falsely criminalised, having done nothing wrong.

When we recognise this, the idea that further punishment will keep them out of the legal system in the future exposes itself as ludicrous.

You have expressed admiration of the style of reforms seen in Texas, but why look so far across the ocean to a country that still has the largest prison population in the world?

The obvious short term goal should be to emulate the approach taken by our neighbouring Scandinavian countries who have very low recidivism rates because their justice system focuses on rehabilitation and harm reduction rather than punishment.

We are talking about human beings, not beasts. We have finally learned that kicking a child harder and harder does not result in a positive change of behaviour. So why do we apply the opposite logic to adults in the legal system?

Principles

It is a dogma which defies everything that we know about each other. The key to a safe society is a compassionate and equitable one.

If people were cared for, if communities could sustain themselves, and if government acted in service to the whole of its population, the majority of people who pass through the legal system would never find themselves there in the first place.